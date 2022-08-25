HP Executives Kick Off Three-City Global Partner Roadshow

News Highlights:

Shares strategy and roadmap to reshape the future of work and home entertainment

Introduces new hardware, software, solutions and experiences to make hybrid work, work

Delivers effortless, secure and sustainable printing solutions designed for small business

Highlights new partner benefits with HP Amplify™ program enhancements

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at HP Amplify™ Executive Forum, HP Inc.’s (NYSE: HPQ) annual partner roadshow, members of the HP executive staff kicked off the company’s three-city partner roadshow. The white-glove event will provide partners from around the globe with the opportunity to learn more about the company’s focus on continuous innovation, operational excellence and its optimistic roadmap for driving sustained partner growth in 2022 and beyond. The roadshow event opens today in Palo Alto, followed by events in Dubai on August 28-30 and Amsterdam on September 1-2.

Hosted by HP’s General Manager of Global Channel Organization Kobi Elbaz, the event features speakers from across the HP Leadership bench, including President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores, President of Personal Systems Alex Cho, President of Printing, Imaging & Solutions Tuan Tran, Acting Chief Commercial Officer Luciana Broggi, and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ernest Nicolas.

“HP has a long-storied history – built over decades – as a channel-led company. Together with our partners we are well positioned to seize opportunities in existing and adjacent markets as we create the customer experiences of the future,” said Kobi Elbaz, General Manager of HP’s Global Channel Organization. “Over the coming days, our intent is to introduce partners to our growing, innovative portfolio and engage in a two-way dialogue on our shared ambitions.”

At today’s event, the company unveiled a range of innovative new offerings designed to supercharge partner growth in existing and adjacent markets, across the enterprise, small business and retail segments.

New Experiences to Make Hybrid Work, Work

With nearly half of workers having at least some flexibility in where they work in 2023,1 it’s critical for people to have the right technology to make personal connections and meaningful contributions while having an equal seat at the table. They want devices with personalized experiences that enable them to securely collaborate, create, and be productive no matter where they get work done. Today, HP introduced:

New mobile office: The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 with a pull-forward design, combines laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet in one device. The HP Dragonfly Folio contains recycled magnesium, aluminum,2 and ocean bound plastics.3 HP Wolf Security for Business4 provides a resilient defense against malware and hacking.

New home studio: 75% of end users believe video quality matters for their job success.5 Combining powerful, easy-to-use technology with an impressive design, the new HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC creates a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching,6 so users can show themselves and their work professionally and seamlessly at the same time.

New digital canvas: HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display, the world’s first IPS black display with Thunderbolt™ technology.7 With the desire to create with an unprecedented level of detail, it is no surprise that 99% of creative pros and 90% of power users find color accuracy very important when purchasing a monitor.8 The latest Z performance monitor features IPS Black panel technology, which means deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and a 98% P3 wide color range, all in 4K ultra-high resolution.9

New view into hybrid work: People want to make personal connections. With 73% of webcam users judging others based on video quality, and 75% judging others based on audio quality,10 the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam empowers users to stream their most authentic self. 59% of creatives also wish they could use webcams for live streaming activities but feel held back by challenges with image quality, setup, and device connectivity.11 Enhanced by HP Presence,12 the webcam delivers a crystal-clear video experience in up to 4K resolution,13 while AI face-framing and autofocus14 makes it feel like the user is in the room with everyone.

Effortless, Secure and Sustainable Printing Solutions Designed for Small Business

To navigate an increasingly challenging economy, and position themselves for long-term growth, small business owners need new processes, ways of working and technologies to boost their productivity. Over 80 percent of small businesses rely on printing to run their business, according to a survey of small business owners conducted with Morning Consult. Yet, 55% say they do not have time to manage the technology.15

HP demonstrates its commitment to small businesses with the introduction of HP Instant Ink for small business and the new LaserJet Pro with HP+. HP’s new printing services and solutions for small business owners are designed to simplify technology management. HP Instant Ink subscription services and advanced features like the HP+ Smart Admin Dashboard can help small businesses save time, money and enable greater productivity. HP Instant Ink and HP+ also allow small businesses to recycle cartridges, as well as protect and restore forests around the world.

Learn more about the effortless management, advanced security, enhanced productivity, and sustainable impact of HP’s new print services and solutions for SMBs here.

New Partner Benefits with HP Amplify Program Enhancements

HP’s success relies heavily on the strength of the channel. Over the past year alone, partners helped drive >$6 billion dollars in revenue growth over the past year (through Q2 FY22).16 Ongoing investments in new partner benefits reflects HP’s continued commitment to the channel in ensuring partners get the insights, training, connection and engagement needed to drive greater productivity and potentially higher profits. Today HP introduced:

HP Amplify Data Insights Enhancements: Launched nearly one year ago, HP Amplify Data Insights gives partners immediate access to a rich set of data analytics each aimed at influencing the customer buying journey and delivering a more satisfying experience. Acting on partner feedback, HP has expanded its customer-level insights available through the use of advanced analytics – resulting in customer-ready, targeted opportunities for partners to immediately act upon. New automated tools integrate directly with partner sales systems, thus simplifying the way data is collected and delivered to participating partners. Each of these enhancements is designed to create a partner sales force that can be more targeted and effective in winning business.

HP Amplify Impact Global Expansion: Launched in early 2021, HP Amplify Impact represents a first of its kind partner assessment, resource, and training program, leveraging HP’s own extensive investments and initiatives across Climate Change, Human Rights & Digital Equity. HP today announced the global expansion of this award-winning program – across all markets – via a phased approach over the next two years. Ultimately, partners of all types (resellers, retail, and distribution partners), regardless of location, will have the opportunity to participate in this award-winning program.

HP Amplify Impact Awards: HP also invites partners to enter its new annual HP Amplify Impact Awards, celebrating partners across 5 categories at an awards ceremony in December 2022. Winners will have the opportunity to promote their award externally with badges and promotional material. Partners can learn more on the HP Partner Portal and track their performance via the Awards Leaderboard.

Introducing HP Curiocity: Recent studies emphasize the benefits of training and collaborative selling to the bottom line. In response to these trends and based on partner feedback, HP developed a new platform offering enhanced training, community engagement and rewards – all in a single program. Inspired by the open world concept and rewards system of renowned games, HP Curiocity will roll out via a phased approach starting later this year, providing partner sales representatives with access to this unique, collaborative community.

For more information about HP innovations announced at HP Amplify Executive Forum, please visit the online press kit in the HP Press Center for additional assets.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

_______________________________

1 HP Proprietary Research, 1245 ITDMs in US, China, Germany, India, and Colombia, May 2022.

2 Recycled metal is expressed as a percentage of the total weight of the metal according to ISO 14021 definitions for metal parts over 25 grams.

3 Speaker enclosure component contains 5% ocean bound plastic.

4 HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 or 11 Pro and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, RPOS and Workstation products. See product details for included security features.

5 HP Proprietary Research, 200 end-users in US, Aug 2022

6 Dual video streams and camera switching requires second 16MP binning (4MP) camera that is sold separately or as an optional feature

7 Based on HP’s internal analysis of IPS Black Panel Technology displays with Thunderbolt™ 4 as of 8/25/2022

8 HP Color Calibration Report – The Harris Poll 2021

9 4K content require to view in 4K resolution

10 PwC US Remote Work Survey, January 2021

11 HP Creator Webcam Report, December 2021

12 Select HP Products are enhanced with HP Presence. Features vary by platform. To use AI enhanced software, install HP Accessory Center to enable. Host PC requires Windows 10 or higher.

13 4K content required to view full 4K images.

14 Requires downloadable HP Accessory Center available on Microsoft Store. Host PC requires Windows 10 or higher.

15 HP commissioned global research firm Morning Consult to conduct independent research on this topic. It was conducted between March 15th - 16th, 2022 among a sample of n=500 Micro Business Owners (those with 50 employees or less) in the US and UK. The second research was conducted between May 26th and June 3rd, 2022, among a sample of n=250 Micro-Business Owners (those with 50 employees or less) within Canada.

16 Based on HP Financials over the past twelve months, ending in Q2 FY22



