Nørresundby, Denmark, 25 August 2022

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S regarding their holdings of share capital and voting rights in RTX A/S.

Danske Bank A/S has informed RTX A/S that as per 24 August 2022, Danske Bank A/S via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab holds 19,691 shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 0.23% of the share capital in RTX A/S and that Danske Bank A/S via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab (0.23% of the total voting rights in RTX A/S), Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutional (4.72% of the total voting rights in RTX A/S) and Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest (0.22% of the total voting rights in RTX A/S) in aggregate controls 437,799 voting rights in RTX A/S corresponding to 5.17% of the total voting rights in RTX A/S.





Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

