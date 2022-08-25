Atlanta Airport and Southwest Airlines Test A&K Robotics’ Self-Driving Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&K Robotics , the autonomous micro mobility company, today announced its self-driving robot pods are being tested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in collaboration with Southwest Airlines to help enhance the travel experience of passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). A&K specializes in advanced navigation systems and has developed industry’s first autonomous, electric pods to safely transport people with limited mobility in crowded places, such as airports and malls, while avoiding obstacles and people. These self-driving pods empower travelers to navigate airports more easily and independently – from reaching the gates to getting food at restaurants.



PRMs are one of the fastest growing passenger groups in aviation. The most common request for mobility assistance comes from individuals who can normally walk short distances and climb stairs independently but need transport assistance to cover longer distances. For example, an individual who may have had a knee surgery or an elderly passenger who cannot walk long distances.

“We have been looking for advanced mobile robotics solutions to improve operations and found that A&K has the most advanced autonomous micro mobility solution for PRM assistance,” said Jai Farrell, deputy general manager and chief commercial officer, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “This is the first time we are testing robots at the departure level and the results are very impressive. We are looking forward to expanding the tests and possibly adding A&K’s pods to our existing PRM operations, making it easier for our passengers to navigate the airport.”

A&K’s autonomous technology is being tested at the Atlanta Airport’s departure level in Concourse C, in collaboration with Southwest Airlines. Known as the world’s busiest airport, it processes more than 100 million passengers annually.

“We designed our autonomous platform to positively impact the world, improve quality of life and play a major role in the future of transportation,” said Jessica Yip, COO, A&K Robotics. “To see our innovation being considered by Atlanta Airport to enhance the travel experience of passengers with limited mobility, is exhilarating. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Airport Authority and the Southwest team to bring the best experience possible for the PRMs.”

About A&K Robotics

A&K Robotics is focused on designing electric micro mobility platforms and self-driving robotic pods to help improve quality of life and positively impact the environment. Its autonomous robots empower people with limited mobility to travel and navigate long distances in places such as airports, malls and museums. Its unique platform is environmentally friendly and designed with diversity in mind. To learn more, please visit https://www.aandkrobotics.com/ .

About Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATL was the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in a calendar year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. In response to the current pandemic, Hartsfield-Jackson has pivoted to focus on implementing heightened safety protocols while maintaining efficiency and financial stability. The Airport normally boasts a direct economic impact of $66 billion in the region. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering, and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com.

Contact:

Parna Sarkar-Basu

Parna@brandandbuzzmarketing.com

781-251-0731

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc71f4c-6686-40f1-ba97-470bcbfd40fb