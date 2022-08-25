Immune Health Supplements Market is estimated to be US$ 161.30 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immune Health Supplements Market accounted for US$ 54.23 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 161.30 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.50%. Sensors and cameras are the most important components of autonomous vehicles. Lidar acts as an eye for self-driving vehicles since it gives a 360-degree picture of the environment, allowing vehicles to travel safely on their own. Many autonomous vehicles use it to navigate their surrounds in real time. Its benefits include accurate depth perception, which allows LiDAR to determine the distance to an object to within a few centimetres, even at distances of up to 60 metres. It's also great for 3D mapping, which means returning cars can navigate the area more predictably, which is a big plus for most self-driving technology. The immune health supplements market is expected to be driven by the rising health awareness among the purchasers. Additionally, the technological advancement combined with the mechanical upgrades is viewed as huge explanations behind the rising development of safe immune health supplements market during the gauge time frame.

The report " Global Immune Health Supplements Market, By Ingredients (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal/Botanical Extracts, Omega 3 fatty Acids, Amino Acids, Probiotics, and Others), By Form (Capsule, Tablets, Powder, and Liquid), By Source (Plant-based, and Animal-based), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’

Key Highlights:

Vitality Wellness, a New Zealand-based nutritional supplement company, developed an immune health supplement manufactured from blackcurrants, as well as supplementary minerals like vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and others, in March 2020.

Abbott will release a new Pedialyte hydration product to enhance immunological health in December 2020. Prebiotics, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc are all nutrients in Pedialyte with Immune Support that have been chosen for their significance in immune system support.

Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to be a major reason for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle disorder across the globe is expected to increase demand for immune health supplements. The global immune health supplements market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health awareness among the consumers. Also, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological improvements is considered to be significant reasons for the increasing growth of immune health supplements market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in the health & wellness sector has enhanced the market growth trajectory to an elevated level. However, product intolerance is seen to possess high risk and is considered to be a major challenge to this market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Immune Health Supplements Market, By Ingredients (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal/Botanical Extracts, Omega 3 fatty Acids, Amino Acids, Probiotics, and Others), By Form (Capsule, Tablets, Powder, and Liquid), By Source (Plant-based, and Animal-based), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global immune health supplements market is segmented based on ingredients, form, source, distribution channel and region.

Based on Ingredient, Global Immune Health Supplements Market is segmented into Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal/Botanical Extracts, Omega 3 fatty Acids, Amino Acids, Probiotics, and Others.

Based on Form, Global Immune Health Supplements Market is segmented into Capsule, Tablets, Powder, and Liquid.

Based on Source, Global Immune Health Supplements Market is segmented into Plant-based, and Animal-based.

Based on Distribution Channel, Global Immune Health Supplements Market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others.

By Region, the Global Immune Health Supplements Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Immune Health Supplements Market:

The key players operating in the global immune health supplements market includes Alticor Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia, Plc, Cellderm Technologies Inc., Bayer AG, EuroPharma, Inc, Vital Nutrients, Nutramax Laboratories, Danisco A/S, and Kerry Group.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the report:

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Ingredients, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Vitamins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Minerals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Herbal/Botanical Extracts Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Omega 3 fatty Acids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Probiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Form, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Capsule Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Tablets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Powder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Liquid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Source, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Plant-based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Animal-based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Drug Stores/Pharmacy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Specialty Stores Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Online Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

