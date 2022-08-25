Object Management Group Publishes Anything-as-a-Service Glossary

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced V1.0 of the Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Glossary. The goal of the glossary is to eliminate confusion for end users about the suffix “as-a-service,” which has become a popular shorthand to describe solutions offered on a pay-as-you-go basis with elasticity and self-service procurement.

“The NIST Cloud Computing Reference Model from 2011 defined three cloud service models: infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS),” said Claude Baudoin, Co-chair of the OMG Cloud Working Group and Owner and Principal Consultant at cébé IT and Knowledge Management. “This phrase has since been used for an increasing variety of services, not all related to information and communication technologies (ICT), to the point that the abbreviations XaaS and AaaS, both meaning “anything-as-a-service,” have surfaced to denote this trend.”

The glossary, developed by the OMG Cloud Working Group, consists of a list of forty-eight terms and their definitions and a set of references to the sources or definitions of those terms. Please download the Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Glossary from the OMG website. Please also register to watch the Understanding Anything-as-a-Service (Xaas) Webinar, which runs on September 7, 2022, at 11 am EDT.

