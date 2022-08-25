Jscrambler Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security

PORTO, Portugal, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler , a leader in client-side web security, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2022. The report recognizes Jscrambler as a Sample Vendor in the Web App Client-Side Protection category. The Hype Cycle assists cybersecurity and IT decision-makers by examining how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a strong source of insight to manage its deployment within an organization’s specific business goals.



According to Gartner, Web app client-side protection is defined as a tool that “defends against application-level attacks that initiate on the client side of a web application, rather than on the server side.” When reflecting on the business impact, Gartner says “companies in financial services, ticketing, and online retail have turned to client-side security to protect their applications from fraudulent scripts that steal their customers’ payment information.”1

Jscrambler’s Webpage Integrity solution provides full visibility into client-side behaviors, detecting and mitigating a wide array of threats including supply chain attacks like e-commerce skimming, also known as Magecart or form-jacking. Threat actors can exploit a myriad of entry points to inject malicious script into a company’s website, whether through the organization’s own servers or third-party JavaScript loaded into consumer browsers. Once they gain access to consumer payment information or Personal Identifiable Information (PII) there are significant consequences. According to IBM , the average cost of a data breach is $4.35 million. Client-side web application security and third-party risk cannot be overlooked.

Through its agentless and cross-platform solution, Jscrambler’s client-side security also monitors and defends against:

MitB Trojans, bots, zero-day threats & APT (Advanced Persistent Threats)

Customer Journey Hijacking

Data-Loss Prevention (Credentials, Private Data, Credit Card Information)



“We’re pleased to be identified as a Sample Vendor in this Gartner Hype Cycle during what we consider a critical moment for web app client-side protection,” said Rui Ribeiro, Jscrambler’s CEO. “Client-side threats are pervasive, and they are increasing in frequency as businesses become more reliant on e-commerce and other online services in their day-to-day operations. We believe Gartner’s recognition in the Hype Cycle reaffirms our mission to deliver holistic, real-time, client-side application security to enterprises.”

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Jscrambler is a leader in client-side web security. Jscrambler’s unique approach to security protects every application component, providing companies with full visibility and control of their applications against tampering and reverse-engineering. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, media, and software development.

