Unilog Welcomes Aktion Associates to Partner Ecosystem

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog, a leading provider of B2B eCommerce solutions for wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced today that Aktion Associates, the largest Infor Distribution partner in the U.S., has joined their Reseller Program.

As a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider, Aktion has helped more than 5,500 customers across the wholesale distribution industry solve business challenges using the best technology-based solutions available. Together, Unilog's B2B eCommerce platform and Aktion's Infor and Acumatica ERP integrations will enable small to medium-sized businesses to achieve digital commerce success and meet customer needs.

"We're pleased to have Aktion Associates join our partner ecosystem. Their expertise with Infor and Acumatica ERP systems will help us broaden our service delivery capabilities and accelerate customer time to market. Unilog's award-winning eCommerce platform is a perfect fit for Infor and Acumatica users," said Brian Lombardo, SVP of Partners & Channels for Unilog.

Pat Brennan, VP Supply Chain Division at Aktion Associates, stated, "Aktion is excited for the partnership with Unilog, and to be able to offer next generation and heritage Infor and Acumatica product customers a full-featured eCommerce platform that will drive innovation and improve core business functions."

Unilog's eCommerce platform is a powerful cloud-based solution purpose-built for the B2B marketplace. Out of the box it includes buyer-friendly tools like sophisticated site search, sort and filter tools, multi-level cart approval workflows, flexible payment options, a self-service account portal, and a user-friendly interface. Unilog's pre-built integrations with both Infor and Acumatica ERPs will enable distributors to display customer-specific pricing, inventory availability, customer orders, invoice history, and more on their eCommerce website.

For more information or to discuss partner opportunities, contact Brian Lombardo of Unilog's Partner Program Operations at brian.lombardo@unilogcorp.com.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates is a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider for companies in the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. For more than 40 years, the Infor Gold Channel Partner has delivered industry-specific ERP software and IT solutions to help businesses meet current and future challenges. Learn more at www.aktion.com.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

