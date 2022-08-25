Two Iconic Veteran-Owned Brands Join Forces to Feature 'Military Slang Dictionary' Apparel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv) is proud to announce an official partnership with patriotic apparel brand Grunt Style on a new product line. The new products will feature phrases from the best-selling book "Military Slang Dictionary."

Grunt Style, who licensed the rights to the book, will oversee the production of unique apparel, stickers, patches, and other merchandise based on the dictionary's words and art.

"Lance commandants" everywhere have been reading the book to try to understand what more senior troopers mean when they say "Man, you are '8-UP.'" With more than 2,500 words and definitions to choose from, the Military Slang Dictionary has all the call-outs and phrases veterans have come to know and love (hate, too) over the past 247 years.

Grunt Style's initial offerings will feature a collection of select phrases from the book, including "HMFIC," "SNAFU," and "Out-f***ingstanding."

"Generations of veterans, myself included, have used so many of these phrases that they become part of our way of life and key phrases in our vocabulary — for better or worse," said Waco Hoover, CEO of VET Tv.

"We're really proud to partner with Grunt Style in this initiative. We share more than just an audience — we're both focused on building a sense of community with our fellow veterans, and we can't wait to see what's next."

Glenn Silbert, Grunt Style's CEO, is excited to launch this new product line.

"At Grunt Style, we are always looking for authentic and innovative ways to bring new products to our customers. We know fans and subscribers of VET Tv will be excited to see what we've done with the 'Military Slang Dictionary' and will be fired up to see some of those familiar phrases from their days in uniform on a Grunt Style T-shirt."

The shirts are shipping now from the Grunt Style website at https://www.gruntstyle.com/.

About Veteran Entertainment Television — VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health for those who served. The company is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and veteran community. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @GruntStyle. For media inquiries, please contact press@gruntstyle.com.

