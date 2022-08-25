Grön Handcrafted Cannabis-Infused Edibles Debuts In Missouri

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), a woman-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, announced today the debut of its popular Sugar-Coated gummies at select cannabis dispensaries in the state of Missouri. The Oregon-based company, Grön enters the Missouri medical cannabis market with their signature line of expertly crafted gummy candies, Sugar-Coated Pearls and Mega Pearls.



“We’re excited to bring our most popular cannabis-infused edibles to Missouri and to offer our innovative, purpose-driven cannabinoid ratios to customers hungry for something new,” said Christine Smith, founder and CEO of Grön. “We think people are really going to love the quality and taste of our Pearls and Mega Pearls, and we look forward to connecting with the Missouri cannabis community.”

Bursting with real fruit flavor, Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are gluten-free, soy-free, and infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract. Grön’s beautifully delicious Sugar-Coated Pearls are available in six flavors and ratios, with 10 Pearls per pack.

Five times larger than Grön’s standard Pearls, the Mega Pearl is a single sugar-coated gummy, perfect for customers looking for a high dose of THC in a small package. Mega Pearls are available in four flavors and ratios. See below for product and flavor descriptions.

Grön’s handcrafted edibles are available now in over 30 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Missouri. For a full list of retail locations, visit http://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/

Sugar-Coated Pearl Flavors Include :

Best-Selling Blackberry Lemonade - Sleepy Indica with 1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC

Blueberry Lemonade - Daytime Sativa with 3:1 CBG/THC

Peach Prosecco - Hybrid 1:1 CBD/ THC

Pomegranate - Hybrid 4:1 CBD/THC

Raspberry Lemonade - Sativa

Watermelon - Indica

Grön Mega Pearl Flavors Include :

Blackberry - Sleepy Indica with 1:1 CBN/THC

Blue Razzleberry - Daytime Sativa with 1:1 CBG/THC

Strawberry Habanero

Cherry Limeade

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include cannabis-infused chocolate, Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, and Candy-Coated Pips. Since inception, we’ve led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by 2023.

For more information visit: https://eatgron.com/missouri-cannabis-infused-edibles