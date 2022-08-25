Optimi Health Announces Canadian Retail and E-Commerce Distribution Agreements for Functional Mushroom Supplements and Appoints Chief Financial Officer to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized three new Canadian retail and e-commerce distribution agreements for its Optimi Life nutraceutical mushroom products.



The agreements with Well.ca, Vitasave, and Healthy Planet come within six months of the Company’s February launch of Optimi Life (www.optimilife.com), a line of functional mushroom supplements transforming the industry with formulations made from the highest possible quality fruiting body mushrooms for whole body and mind optimization.

Well.ca: Well.ca is a premier natural foods e-commerce platform offering Optimi’s complete line-up of functional supplements to Canadians across the country.

Vitasave: Based in Vancouver, Vitasave was the first retailer to bring Optimi into their assortment. With two retail outlets and an e-commerce platform, consumers both in the Greater Vancouver Area and across the country have access to Optimi products along with other supplements in one location.

Healthy Planet: Healthy Planet has agreed to introduce Optimi’s full line of mushroom supplements to their web-based selling platform and we look forward to proving our worth and moving into their 30+ retail locations across Ontario.

Optimi’s CEO, Bill Ciprick, says the agreements strengthen the Company’s B2B distribution network and positions the Optimi Life brand for expansion into international markets.

“Our goal is to meet growing consumer demand for quality whole mushroom products, and that begins with expanding Optimi’s national distribution infrastructure,” added Ciprick. “With the global functional mushroom market estimated to grow 9.5 per cent annually over the next six years, we’ll be actively positioning the Optimi Life brand throughout Canada as well as in international markets.”

Optimi Life General Manager, Darren Mahaffy, credits Optimi Life’s early distribution and revenue success to quality and marketability.

“A lot of work has gone into building the Optimi Life story,” said Mahaffy. “Today’s success is the first step in defining our position as a pure, quality producer of whole mushroom ingredients designed for the curious mind and evolving health-conscious consumer.”

Appointment of Director

Optimi is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacob Safarik to the Board of Directors. Mr. Safarik is the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and was instrumental in the formation of Optimi in 2019. As a Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Safarik brings more than 13 years of international project finance, business development and quality assurance experience. Mr. Safarik is also a co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of BC Green Pharmaceuticals Inc.

“We are pleased to welcome Jacob to the Optimi Board,” said JJ Wilson, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “Jacob’s deep experience in global finance, business development, and regulatory compliance are invaluable assets to Optimi as we grow our business and pursue our goal of being the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP-grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelics across the world.”

ABOUT OPTIMI

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA cultivator in North America.

