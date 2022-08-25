New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Care Appliances Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316379/?utm_source=GNW

The growing emphasis and focus on self-grooming and personal appearance have increased the demand for hair care appliances.



Based on distribution channel, the hair care appliances market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The market for the online retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Online retail is one of the most preferred distribution channels by consumers due to its shopping and product delivery convenience.Online retail stores offer various hair care appliances with discounts, and consumers can conveniently buy desirable products remotely.



Additionally, home delivery service attracts a large group of customers to shop through e-commerce platforms.Moreover, the online shopping websites offer descriptive product information and user reviews, which help buyers compare products and make informed decisions.



Various manufacturers also have their own online shopping platform where consumers can get an authentic product at discounted price. Thus, the rising online sales of haircare appliances is boosting the market growth.



Based on geography, the hair care appliances market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market.



The growing concern about hair health among consumers and increasing use of hair dryers among women and men across the region drive the demand for hair care appliances. Further, the presence of major manufacturers of hair care appliances in Asia Pacific is providing growth opportunities for the market.





Several industries, including consumer goods, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw materials and labors, shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties induced by safety protocols adversely affected the hair care appliances market.



However, vaccination drives have led to a rise in business activities worldwide.The economies are reviving their operations.



Thus, the demand for hair care appliances is expected to rise globally in the coming years.Key manufacturers have resumed operations, thereby restoring the production capacities of hair care appliances.



The online sales of personal care products, including haircare appliances, increased steadily during the pandemic, and consumers are expected to continue with the online shopping trend in the coming years. This factor is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the haircare appliances market in the future.



Revlon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Limited, Jemella Ltd., Instyler, Kiss Products Inc., Toni & Guy, Cloud Nine, T3 Micro Inc., and Conair LLC are among the leading players in the hair care appliances market. These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches, to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The overall hair care appliances market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the hair care appliances market.

