Sprecher Craft Soda Sponsors Wisconsin Offensive Line

Madison, Wisconsin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprecher is proud to announce a root beer and craft soda sponsorship with Wisconsin’s star offensive linemen. 

This fall football season, 10 offensive linemen will serve as brand ambassadors and share their favorite Sprecher beverages with the hashtag #SprecherCraftAthlete on social media. 

“This is a great partnership for two Wisconsin champions, whether that’s on the football field or being named the best root beer in the nation,” said Sprecher Brewery CEO Sharad Chadha. “And nothing goes better than watching a game than Sprecher’s fire-brewed flavor.” 

As a group, the players stated that they are proud to represent a fellow icon from Wisconsin through this partnership with Sprecher Craft Sodas. They are looking forward to a great season both on and off the field. 

The sponsorship comes as part of the NCAA name image likeness (NIL) agreement with student athletes. These sponsored student-athletes include: 

#50 Logan Brown
#61 Dylan Barrett 
#63 Tanor Bortolini
#65 Tyler Beach
#66 Nolan Rucci
#71 Riley Mahlman
#74 Michael Furtney
#75 Joe Tippman
#78 Treyton Wedig
#79 Jack Nelson

Fans can use the code SprecherCraftAthlete for 15% off any Sprecher Root Beer order on the SprecherBrewery.com website. Code good for online orders only. 

About Sprecher Brewery

Established in 1985, Sprecher is Milwaukee's original craft brewery. Sprecher brews more than 20 different craft sodas, including the world-famous Sprecher Root Beer. Sprecher craft sodas are fire-brewed and made with honey to produce a unique bold flavor with antioxidants. Sprecher’s craft sodas are available in more than 35 states and online.

