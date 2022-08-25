MetaWorks (fka CurrencyWorks) Announces Ticker Symbol Change

Company Announces New Ticker Symbol MWRK

Fairfield, CA., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. The Company’s ticker symbol has changed to MWRK on the CSE and the OTCQB.

The Company will complete its rebranding process to reflect the customer demand for the expanded Web3 capabilities of its blockchain ecosystem, technical development, and consulting services.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io