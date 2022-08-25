Worldwide Automotive Seat Control Module sales are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent findings by Persistence Market Research, sales of automotive seat control modules are anticipated to reach a value of US$ 8.95 Bn in 2022 with consistent long-term projections for the market. According to the report, the market will expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Automotive seat control modules are seeing increasing sales as customers demand more comfortable seats and various automobile interior accessories.



Integrated systems that control seat functions are efficient and greatly improve driving efficiency. Consumer preference for luxury vehicles is expanding as a result of technology being integrated into automotive body parts. The market for automotive seat control modules is expected to grow as a result of factors such as fast-developing economies and rapid urbanization brought on by substantial investments in infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14929

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, manual automotive seat control modules are anticipated to witness demand growth at 4.7% CAGR by volume during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Among the applications, automotive seat control modules with seat adjustments are more widely demanded.

By region, East Asia and South Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the market. Sales of automotive seat control modules in China, India, and Brazil are expected to increase at high CAGRs in terms of volume.

By vehicle type, SUVs and luxury vehicles, together, are estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 42.4% in 2022.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/14929

“The market for automotive seat control modules is being driven by increased popularity of premium automobile vehicles and high demand for relaxed and comfortable seating options,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of automotive seat control modules include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lear Corporation, Magna Seating Inc, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Texas Instrument, STMicroelectronics, APTIV, NXP Semiconductors NV, Toyota Boshoku, and Dorman Products Inc, Diodes, Inc.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14929

Key market players are creating unique automotive seat control modules to gain a competitive edge in the market. To increase their global reach, market participants are also heavily investing in expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

For instance:

In May 2022, Lear Corporation acquired I.G.Bauerhin (IGB) to provide comfortable seating solutions and expand its market presence in Germany.

In October 2020, Infineon launched the Traveo II Body microcontroller with multiple applications including body control modules, seat control units, doors, windows, and a sunroof.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14929

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global automotive seat control module market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, vehicle type, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com