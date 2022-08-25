AgriFORCE Granted Patent from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office Related to its AgriFORCE Grow House Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it was granted a patent titled “Structure for Growing Plants” from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, which relates to the Company’s proprietary growing facility design, the AgriFORCE GrowHouse. This granted patent corresponds with the Company’s previously reported Notice of Allowance in April and covers 20 claims for different inventive features relating to structures for growing plants.



The Company’s proprietary facility design is an environmentally friendly and clean form of growing high-value crops to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) pharma-grade standards, including extreme weather environments. AgriFORCE GrowHouse facilities are designed as advanced AgTech, high-efficiency building envelopes supported by proprietary building engineering and materials. The AgriFORCE facility advantages include a revolutionary design that harnesses the power of the sun, advanced hydroponics providing precise and consistent growth cycles with high crop yields, and the ability to be built anywhere. The design provides optimal crop yields as near to their full genetic potential as possible, while substantially eliminating the need for the use of pesticides, fungicides and irradiation, thereby providing customers with the next-generation of controlled-environment agriculture.

“Our objective is to provide an advanced platform for our customers’ delivery of more sustainable, better tasting, and nutritious food and plant-based products, as well as more natural and effective plant-based medicines and supplements,” said Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE. “With this latest granted patent, we have further strengthened our intellectual property portfolio and protected our advanced facility design and operational processes. We believe our foundational IP has positioned us as a leader in the AgTech industry and marks a key milestone in our growth strategy.”

The patent encompasses innovative design elements of the facility structure and operational methodology including, transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; automation; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies to artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimally managed crop cultivation.

“We are proud to have all of our claims allowed and granted via this patent,” said Troy McClellan, President of AgriFORCE Solutions. “We believe demand for our facilities will continue to increase as growers are seeking greater knowledge and expertise to identify the unique challenges and opportunities for each specific crop. In response to these needs, we intend to aggressively penetrate the market and have plans to launch several Grow House facilities in the near-term.”

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

