Datasea Contracts with Manufacturer to Produce Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment Against Covid-19

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered into a five-year manufacturing agreement with Shenzhen Antuopu Technology Co., Ltd.(“Antuopu”), a leading manufacturer specializing in air purifiers. Antuopu will manufacture Datasea’s air disinfection equipment, which features Datasea’s acoustic intelligence technology. The production for global market rollout is expected after the confirmation of the prototype.



Datases’s Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment incorporates innovative acoustic intelligence powered disinfection that has proven to achieve a 99.83% efficacy in nine seconds against Covid-19 and reduce other bacteria and viruses without human contact, peculiar odor, or environmental damage. Datasea’s acoustic intelligence technology has obtained nine software copyrights from the Government of China, and seven patents from the Government of China related to acoustic intelligence powered disinfection technology are pending approval. The Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment can respond to a wide range of disinfection needs and help protect families, staff, patients, students, and visitors in private residences or public space.

Antuopu offers greater production capability to Datasea as its products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions, and various purifier products Antuopu manufactured met with the international export standards and gained product certifications. With an established eighteen automatic production lines, Antuopu will also provide the ability to house product and accommodate increased production activity with orders fulfilled with a short lead time.

“Datasea has completed the proprietary technology certification, received testimonials from leading lab and applied for patents from the Government of China for the Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. “We also plan to apply for UL certification, TUV certification, as well as RED, CE, and ROHS certifications to prove the quality of our product and help with the product launch in international markets, including the United States and Europe. Our partnership with Antuopu will also enable a much wider availability of our premium solutions, and ultimately allow us to bring the power of this product to more customers and more locations than ever before.”

