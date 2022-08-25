Carl Rosenblatt Joins BrainGu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainGu, a software development company focused on empowering innovation and rapid prototyping for customers in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, defense and intelligence, aerospace, hospitality, retail, and critical infrastructure, welcomes strategic hire Carl Rosenblatt as the company's new Vice President of Revenue Operations.

"Carl brings a wealth of experience in developing growth strategies, building and leading sales teams, and personally capturing new business in both government and commercial markets," said BrainGu President Cos DiMaggio. "His experience and vision will be invaluable as BrainGu enters a new and exciting period of growth."

Carl comes to BrainGu having led successful sales and marketing organizations in both the public and private sectors for the past 30 years, including at such companies as CNSI, PwC, KPMG Consulting, and QinetiQ. He has built and reconstructed several business development and sales departments, increasing results in both sales and overall revenues at each company. Rosenblatt has authored several books and training courses on business capture and proposals, and has won three national awards for courses in sales and business capture fundamentals. He began his career as a sportswriter for The Washington Post, after graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University.

"For me, the main appeal of joining BrainGu is our truly unique value proposition and secure software product suite," said Rosenblatt, "and its applicability and potential not only in the government space, where we're thriving, but also in the commercial market. I love the fact that BrainGu enables organizations to achieve the highest standard of software development without having to stand up and grow an in-house capability."

Who Is BrainGu?

BrainGu delivers a platform that enables our customers to define rapid, adaptable, and secure application delivery by reducing the complexity of their tech stack. The Structsure platform enables BrainGu's customers to focus on their core business competencies by providing all the tools needed to get the job done from day one. With tailored infrastructure, toolkits, and functionality across a range of public and private sector environments, BrainGu is empowering and supporting secure software throughout the lifecycle, so customers know their applications and data are protected. BrainGu's DevSecOps application acceleration suite gives their customers easy-to-use components that they can leverage to build faster, telemetry to get insight into app and user behavior faster, and the ability to get their code into production in minutes, not months.

Media Contact

Sunny Dasgupta, Marketing & Communications Manager

sunny.dasgupta@braingu.com

