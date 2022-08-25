Survey: 76% of Employed Americans Feel Their Employer Does Not Make the Mental Health of Its Employees a Priority

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has reshaped not only how people work, but how the world collectively thinks about and recognizes the importance of mental health in and out of the workplace. Yet, according to a new survey from Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, employers are failing to answer the call.



Data shows that a staggering three-quarters of employed Americans (76%) feel their employer does not make the mental health of its employees a priority. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh among 1,077 Americans ages 18+ who are employed full- or part-time.

Access to Mental Health Resources & Support Appears to Be Greatly Lacking

Despite the increased conversation surrounding the importance of proper mental health and mental health care, the Yoh survey found that many employees are either not provided enough resources from employers to properly take care of their mental health or are simply not aware of what their employer even offers. The survey found:

A majority of employers may not offer much in terms of mental health resources. Less than one-quarter (23%) of employees say their employer offers on-site or remote mental health resources (e.g., access to an on-staff counselor or psychologist at all times, regular group therapy sessions, etc.) at no cost to employees.

Employees are often unaware of what mental health resources their employer offers. Only one in five employees (20%) know whether or not they receive access to mental health resources as a part of their employer-sponsored health insurance.

Not much has changed since the pandemic began. Just 23% of employees say their employer has improved the way it addresses the mental health of its employees since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mental health days” aren’t the same as a sick day for employers. Under a quarter of employees (22%) say their employer considers ''mental health days'' the same as traditional ''sick days.''

Few employers conduct mental health check-ins with employees. Only 14% of employees say their employer has conducted mental health check-ins with them and their colleagues.



“With how much focus has been placed on mental health over the past two-plus years – rightfully so – it is somewhat shocking to see that employees are not being provided with the right amount of mental health resources and support from their employers. This should be a wake-up call for companies across industries,” said Emmett McGrath, President, Yoh.

“More and more, we are seeing candidates ask questions during the recruitment process about how much an employer prioritizes mental health – in terms of health care options, flexibility, paid time off, and more. Those businesses that do not take the mental health of their employees seriously are not only losing out on potential talent but also risk losing their current staff to employers that do make it a priority. Worker turnover during the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ isn’t just coming from talent receiving higher salary offers but also more robust healthcare and wellness offerings that emphasize the critical importance of a more balanced life and proper mental health.”

Additional findings from this survey of employed Americans include:

Women have experienced higher instances of burnout than men. Among employed women, 28% say they have experienced burnout at least once since March 2020 (the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), while only 19% of employed men admit this.

Higher-earning employees are more likely to say their employer has gotten better with addressing employees’ mental health since the start of the pandemic. Among employees with household incomes at $50,000 or less, 14% say their employer has improved the way it addresses the mental health of its employees since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 26% of employees with household incomes between $50,000 and $74,999, 28% of employees with household incomes between $75,000 and $99,999, and 25% of employees with household incomes at more than $100,000.

College grads are more likely than those with a high school degree or less to say their employer provides no-cost mental health resources. Among employed college grads, 28% say their employer offers on-site or remote mental health resources at no cost to employees, while just 16% of employees with a high school degree or less say the same.



SURVEY METHODOLOGY

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh from July 28-Aug 1, 2022, among 2,055 U.S. adults ages 18+, of whom 1077 are employed full- or part-time. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Nick Puleo at Nick@gobraithwaite.com.

