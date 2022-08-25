TruChoice Hosts Inaugural TruWomen Annual Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its first TruWomen Annual Conference on August 10-12 at the TruChoice corporate offices in Minneapolis.

TruWomen is a peer-to-peer program developed by TruChoice that brings together a diverse community of accomplished women financial professionals in engaging, encouraging, and empowering settings to help them network, collaborate, inspire, and learn at deeper levels. After meeting virtually since the program's launch, the conference marked the first time the women were able to meet face to face.

"It was incredible to finally be able to have so many amazing women together in one room," said Angela Jacobson, TruWomen co-creator and TruChoice annuity wholesaler. "Our overall goal for this conference was to hear from our attendees on what works, what doesn't, and for everyone to share their successes and accomplishments with the other attendees. That is our overall focus with the TruWomen initiative."

The two-day conference included three interactive roundtable discussions, speakers from several insurance carriers, including Jasmine Jirele, president and CEO of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, and a sunset dinner cruise on Lake Minnetonka. Keynote speaker Reneé Rongen brought everyone to laughter and tears, and she provided copies of her book, Fundamentally Female, that she personalized for all attendees after her session.

"Our goal is to empower women with the tools and resources they need to help them elevate their practice and meet their business goals," said Angi Reeves, senior VP of marketing at TruChoice. "The three roundtable sessions worked as designed and sparked some great open dialogue. It was fun to watch connections forming, and we were truly impressed with how engaged these women were throughout the conference."

In conjunction with Rongen, a philanthropist and champion for causes affecting women and children, and her "Pajama Party" initiative, TruChoice organized an internal pajama drive in early August. TruChoice employees donated more than 100 sets of children's pajamas to the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery, and to LiveSafe Resources in Marietta, Georgia.

For more information on TruWomen, visit www.engagetruwomen.com or email truwomen@truchoicefinancial.com. To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

