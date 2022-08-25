Global Touch Screen Display Market to Generate Sales of $59.34 billion by 2028 | Samsung, LG, and Boe Held over 68% Market Share

Westford, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest study, global sales volume of touch screen displays exceeded 2.3 billion units between march 2021–March 2022. The large growth in the touch screen display market is driven by a variety of factors, including the growing demand for tablet devices and computing platforms that incorporate touchscreens. Some of the major players in the global touch screen market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Touch screen technology is quickly becoming the norm in various equipment, as its capabilities continue to increase. As per SkyQuest market analysis, global touch screen display market witnessing a large part of this demand due to its use in desktop and laptop PC's, as well as in other electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. Additionally, touchscreens are becoming more common in car dashboard displays, navigations systems and gaming consoles. In 2021, more than 1.5 billion smartphones were sold and annual shipment of smartphones was pegged at 1.36 billion. Wherein, North America alone accounted for nearly 202 million units.

This increase in demand is likely due to the decreasing cost of these displays as well as their increasing functionality.

Some of the latest examples of this trend in the global touch screen market include aircraft cockpit displays and factory production lines. Aircraft cockpits are one area where touch screens have become increasingly popular. They are used for everything from navigation to controlling the flight deck environment. In factories, touchscreens are becoming common in areas such as quality control, order picking, and inventory management. These screens provide workers with easy access to information and help them make faster decisions.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/touch-screen-display-market

Top Trends in Global Touch Screen Display Market

Advances in finger tracking and gesture recognition technology

Increased demand for large-sized touch screens

Increased use of 3D touch functionality

Continued growth in the sales of wearable touch screens

Increase in demand for touch screen displays for panel-on-panel and flat panel applications

Widening adoption of touch screen displays across consumer electronics, industrial and vehicle markets

Increasing preferences for OLED displays across smartphones, TVs, and electronic devices

Increase in gesture recognition technology

Samsung, LG, and Boe Holds more than 68% of the Touch Screen Display Market, Says SkyQuest

Touch screen displays are the most widely used type of display on smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming devices and other types of portable electronic devices. According to SkyQuest findings, in 2021, TPS accounted for more than 80% of the global smartphone market share.

Although other companies like Lenovo, HP, and Acer are starting to produce touch screen displays, it is still predominantly Samsung, LG, and Boe that hold the majority of the market share. In 2021, these three companies accounted for 68.7% of all global touch screen display market. This dominance comes as no surprise, as these companies have been leading the way in touchscreen technology for years. They have developed innovative designs and manufacturing processes that have made their products some of the most popular on the market.

Despite this dominance, there are some new entrants into the market such as AU Optronics and Sony Corporation. AU Optronics has been particularly successful in Southeast Asia and has been able to gain a sizeable market share in China. Sony Corporation is also expecting good results from its latest product releases in 2022.

Overall, despite some competition from new entrants, Samsung, LG, and Apple will continue to hold a majority of the global market share for touch screen displays market.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/touch-screen-display-market

Demand for Capacitive Touch Screen Display is Declining, but AMOLED is Gaining all the Attention

As per SkyQuest market analysis, global touch screen display market has been witnessing a dramatic decline in the sales of capacitive touch screen display since 2013. Until then, it was dominating the market and was enjoying higher market share. In 2013, the segment was holding more than 75% global market, which went on to decrease with the advent of other display technologies such as AMOLED, TFT LCD, and OLED, among others. As of 2021, the capacitive touch screen display market share has come down to less than 20%. This can be mainly attributed to declined use in smartphones, which is the largest segment of the market and holding more than 71% of the global touch screen display market. However, AMOLED displays - which use self-healing technology - are reportedly seeing increased demand from customers.

AMOLED panels are known for their high brightness and contrast levels, which makes them ideal for use in smartphones and other mobile devices. Other factors that are contributing to the increased demand for AMOLED displays include the growing popularity of virtual reality and augmented reality applications. In 2021, over 500 million AMOLED touch screen displays were sold in the market and the number is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% in the years to come.

Despite the growth in demand for AMOLED displays, capacitive touch screen displays will continue to be used in a smartphones and other mobile devices. This is because they are cheaper and easier to manufacture than AMOLED panels, and they offer improved performance in terms of viewing angles and touch sensitivity.

SkyQuest has published a report on global touch screen display market that offers a detailed insights on type of technologies available in the market and their market share. The report provides deeper insights in terms of value and volume of each type as well as their forecast until 2028. This will help the market participants get answers to numerous prominent questions such as how market is changing, what technology is leading, and what factors are responsible for their growth and decline.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/touch-screen-display-market

Key Players in Global Touch Screen Display Market

3M (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Boe (China)

Displax (Portugal)

Mouser Electronics, Inc. (US)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Synaptics Incorporated (US)

LG Electronics. (South Korea)

WINTEK Corporation (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market

Global Optical Sensors Market

Global Load Monitoring System Market

Global Lidar Drone Market

Global Narcotics Scanner Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com