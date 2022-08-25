Cloudbeds Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Time

San Diego, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, announced today the company earned a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company reported a 182% three-year growth to make the list for the third time since 2018.

“The hospitality industry endured a pandemic, a significant labor shortage and pent-up demand for travel. These factors accelerated lodging businesses’ need for a digital overhaul,” said Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “Our team stepped up in a big way to ensure hoteliers had more reservations and happier guests. We’ve introduced new solutions, expanded our customer support services and distributed free, educational resources to help operators succeed. Inc.’s recognition underscores our team’s dedication and commitment to seeing the industry flourish.”

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds offers lodging businesses of all sizes solutions to streamline operations, increase reservations and revenue, and enable memorable guest experiences. The Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform is rated the No. 1 Hotel Management System and the No. 1 PMS by Hotel Tech Report for its seamless integration of front desk, revenue, distribution, guest engagement and guest acquisition solutions in a single unified system.

The rollout of several new products and offerings over the past few years have accelerated the company’s growth tremendously. Since 2018, Cloudbeds has introduced Cloudbeds Websites, Cloudbeds Payments, Cloudbeds University and Cloudbeds Amplify, among others. In the past year alone, Cloudbeds acquired three tech companies, including Whistle, a guest engagement solution that expands Cloudbeds into the guest experience category.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

The complete results of this year’s Inc. 5000 rankings can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds provides the platform that powers hospitality, driving streamlined operations, increasing reservations and revenue, and enabling memorable guest experiences for lodging businesses of all sizes and types across the globe. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines solutions for front desk, revenue, distribution, guest acquisition and guest engagement in a single unified system, enhanced by a marketplace of third-party integrations. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS and No. 1 Hotel Management System by Hotel Tech Report in 2022 and recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2021. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.