LED Lighting and Electric Maintenance Services Provider Orion to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference Sept. 12th & 13th – Presentation Available Online Starting Monday, Sept. 12th

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and control systems and electrical maintenance services, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Hybrid Conference on Monday and Tuesday, September 12th and 13th. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl, COO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will be available for virtual investor meetings both Monday and Tuesday. The Company’s investor presentation will be available online throughout the conference, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET Monday, September 12th.

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

