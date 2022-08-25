The infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is projected to reach US$ 1,081.70 million by 2028 from US$ 604.94 million in 2021

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316377/?utm_source=GNW





Gut health has become one of the prime health concerns among consumers.Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of probiotics has surged their popularity in infant, child, and maternal women health supplements.



These factors are significantly driving the demand for these supplements across the world.There is a rising prevalence of digestive disorders due to unhealthy consumption habits amongst children.



This factor provides a strong potential to the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market.



Based on end use, the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into infant and toddler, children, and maternal women.The children segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



However, the maternal women segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Probiotic supplements are gaining popularity among pregnant women due to their role in reducing the risk of eczema in babies, lessening complications associated with childbirth, and improving the metabolic health of expectant mothers.Women experience dramatic changes in physiology and immune systems during pregnancy, including alterations in the gut microbiome population.



These issues can be addressed using probiotic supplements. Probiotic supplements help pregnant women gain weight.



Based on region, the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).In 2020, North America held the largest market share.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.The dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of probiotic supplements for infants, children, and pregnant women.



Parents in the region are more concerned about their children’s development and growth.



Some common health conditions observed in the region include allergies, asthma, urinary tract infection, colic in infants, and autism. According to the Allergy & Asthma Foundation of Asthma, in 2018, approximately 5.2 thousand children in the US were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis. Increasing health issues among children have concerned parents, which in turn, has resulted in the rising uptake of probiotic supplements.



Moreover, governments of North American countries are taking initiatives to improve infant and children’s health.For instance, Healthy Start is one initiative to improve childhood health care.



This initiative is designed to reduce the infant mortality rate and improve prenatal health in the region. Hence, the prenatal and postnatal use of probiotic supplements is further surging the growth of the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market across North America.



The key players operating in the infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market include Bayer Corporation; Nestle S.A.; Mommy’s Bliss Inc.; LoveBug Probiotics; BioGaia AB; MaryRuth Organics, LLC; Pharmavite LLC; Evolve Biosystems; Biomeology; and Nordic Naturals. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.



The overall infant, child, and maternal probiotic supplements market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Infant, Child, and Maternal Probiotic Supplements Market.

