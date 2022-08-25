Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022

Siguldas novads, LATVIA

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2022 was 742.4 thousand euros, which is by 12.2% higher than in the first six months of 2021, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 106.9 thousand euros – by 16.7% or 15.3 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

 30.06.2022
EUR		30.06.2021
EUR
Net sales 742 392661 608
a) from agricultural activities742 392661 608
Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products45 08421 248
Other operating income28 83823 181
Costs of materials:(377 799)(312 032)
a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials(323 455)(260 247)
b) other external costs(54 344)(51 785)
Personnel costs:(269 321)(237 389)
a) salaries for work(209 790)(185 691)
b) state social insurance compulsory contributions(49 067)(41 414)
c) other social insurance costs(10 464)(10 284)
Depreciation adjustments:(23 289)(29 313)
a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets(23 288)(29 285)
b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts(1)
(28)
Other operating costs(38 960)(35 631)
Profit or loss before enterprise income tax106 94591 672
Enterprise income tax for the reporting year(134)(3)
Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation106 81191 669
The profit or loss for the year 106 811 91 669
 Earnings per 1 share (EPS)0.2530.217

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

