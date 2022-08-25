Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2022

English Latvian

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2022 was 742.4 thousand euros, which is by 12.2% higher than in the first six months of 2021, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 106.9 thousand euros – by 16.7% or 15.3 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

30.06.2022

EUR 30.06.2021

EUR Net sales 742 392 661 608 a) from agricultural activities 742 392 661 608 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 45 084 21 248 Other operating income 28 838 23 181 Costs of materials: (377 799) (312 032) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (323 455) (260 247) b) other external costs (54 344) (51 785) Personnel costs: (269 321) (237 389) a) salaries for work (209 790) (185 691) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (49 067) (41 414) c) other social insurance costs (10 464) (10 284) Depreciation adjustments: (23 289) (29 313) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (23 288) (29 285) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (1)

(28) Other operating costs (38 960) (35 631) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 106 945 91 672 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (134) (3) Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 106 811 91 669 The profit or loss for the year 106 811 91 669 Earnings per 1 share (EPS) 0.253 0.217

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.



Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

