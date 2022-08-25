Surna Cultivation Technologies Celebrates 16th Anniversary

AgTech Leader Celebrates 16 Years of Grow Room Innovations

Louisville, Colorado, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), today announced its 16th anniversary of offering controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies. The Company has served the needs of hundreds of indoor cultivators across the U.S. and Canada, including over 200 commercial-scale operators.

In 2006, husband and wife Brandy and Stephen Keen co-founded Hydro Innovations, the company that would grow to become Surna when it became publicly traded in 2014. Surna began developing HVAC products for small-scale growers and hobbyists and eventually expanded its operation to grow along with the needs of the maturing cannabis market.

After diversifying its products and services to include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering, architectural design, lighting, benching, and an array of HVACD systems, Surna officially announced its expansion into the broader CEA market in May of 2021. Today, Surna provides full-service indoor cultivation facility design and grow room equipment solutions to commercial-scale growers of all kinds.

“I am proud of how much we have grown as a company and of the contributions we have made to our industry,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “Sixteen-years is relatively unheard of in cannabis and is a testament to our team’s strength in applying engineering expertise to indoor agriculture.”

Since its beginnings, Surna has placed an emphasis on offering technologies and services that satisfy the unique demands of CEA facilities. Looking to the future, the Company will continue to expand its products and services offerings providing key infrastructure technologies required for successful grow operations.

Recalling Surna’s progress and impact over the last decade-and-a-half, McDonald added, “I continue to be impressed with the talented people who have made Surna what it is today. I want to thank our amazing team for their hard work, and our clients for the trust they put in us. I am excited for Surna’s future.”

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

