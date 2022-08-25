Digital Insight Games (DIG) Announces Debut Title Cloud Castles

Studio Will Bring Action Strategy Gameplay Innovation with Player-centric Blockchain Benefits Set in a New Fantasy IP from the Creator of Heroes of Might and Magic



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Insight Games (DIG), a next-generation games studio founded by veterans behind some of industry’s biggest franchises, today announced their first title, Cloud Castles. Set in a new fantasy universe from Jon Van Canegham, Hall of Fame creator of the Heroes of Might and Magic series, Cloud Castles is an Action Strategy game where players will collect and evolve fantasy creatures, deploying teams in unique battle arenas and directing them in fast-paced battles. Cloud Castles is a true next-gen experience being built on Unreal Engine 5, with integrated web3 blockchain technology that will give players full ownership to enable buying, selling, trading, and borrowing of in-game digital assets.

The team at DIG is composed of key talents who have built games and experiences that have engaged large communities of hundreds of millions of players across all platforms. For DIG, a key priority at this critical early stage of development is collaborating with the community to ensure the foundations for Cloud Castles are delivering on fun, innovation, and quality across the whole experience.

“While it’s easy to get distracted by all of the hype and buzzwords around web3 and blockchain, as a development team our focus is on building a world players are going to be able to connect with emotionally, and a game they’ll want to deeply engage in,” said Van Caneghem, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DIG. “By nailing that quality bar and working with the community early to help shape the experience, we’re confident we’ll be able to demonstrate how our approach to digital asset ownership can deepen their connection to their favorite games further.”

In Cloud Castles, two civilizations ravaged by ancient conflict clash in a sky rife with powerful wizards who hold at their command a variety of magical, fantastical creatures. Players will face off across battle arenas from barren wastelands to lush, green plains to environments overrun by lava, needing to utilize their own skills to harness the magic and energy of the land itself in order to help lead their side to victory. Creatures can be evolved, improved, and traded to assemble rosters to dominate any foe.

DIG launched out of stealth mode in April 2022, announcing Series A funding co-led by Hivemind Capital and Griffin Gaming Partners (investors in Discord, AppLovin, Skillz, Forte) and further investments from Hunt Technology Ventures and RSE Ventures. In addition to Cloud Castles, the team is focused on delivering a user-friendly tech platform that will deliver premier web3 gaming experiences, putting DIG at the forefront of the intersection between gaming and digital economies, helping to define the future of world-class interactive entertainment.

DIG is a remote-first and decentralized company with regional bases in Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and New York, USA. The team is ramping up and hiring across all departments, for more information please visit: https://digitalinsightgames.com/careers/ .

Digital Insight Games is a next-generation games studio founded by industry veterans. We're at the forefront of technology and digital economies, defining the future of world-class interactive entertainment.

Our team is composed of individuals from leading globally renowned Games companies including Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, and numerous others.

