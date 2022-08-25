Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Steven D. Edwards to Boards of Directors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, announced today that Steven D. Edwards has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of the Bank and the holding company, with his service to commence September 1, 2022.



Great Southern President and CEO Joseph W. Turner said, “We welcome Steve as a director of our Company and Bank. We value diversity of talent, knowledge and experience in our Board members, and Steve’s background as the former president and CEO of CoxHealth, a leading regional healthcare provider, will bring another level of expertise and perspective to our Board.”

Edwards recently retired from CoxHealth after a distinguished 30-year career. He began in leadership at CoxHealth in 1992, and worked in various roles at the health system before being named as president and CEO in 2012. In his last role, he was responsible for the strategic direction and daily operations of the award-winning healthcare provider, which includes six hospitals, more than 80 clinics, and more than 12,000 employees throughout southwest Missouri.

Edwards received his undergraduate degree from Drury University and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Washington University School of Medicine. He also completed a post-graduate fellowship at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Active and known for his support of the community, Edwards has served on numerous boards of civic and charitable organizations, including Drury University’s Board of Trustees, The Healthy Living Alliance, Burrell Behavioral Health Center, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, and is the past Chair of the Missouri Hospital Association.

Other members of the Great Southern boards include Chairman William V. Turner, President and CEO Joseph W. Turner, Kevin R. Ausburn, Julie T. Brown, Thomas J. Carlson, Larry D. Frazier, Debra Mallonee (Shantz) Hart, Douglas M. Pitt and Earl A. Steinert, Jr.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, with $5.6 billion in assets, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 92 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Omaha, Nebraska; Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "GSBC."

