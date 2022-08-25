New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defense Integrated Antenna Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform, Application, and Frequency" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316367/?utm_source=GNW

The military forces of various nations are looking for antenna technologies that can improve their military operations.For instance, the US Navy is trying to identify if phased array fed reflector antennas and active electronically steered antennas (AESA) can give high wideband UHF through SHF transmit capability of receiving at high isotropic radiated power and over-temperature gain.



They require these features to conduct electronic attack operations, communications, and electronic support from the same antenna array.



The defense integrated antenna market vendors are engaged in various processes, including designing, assembling, and production, to transform the raw material into finished products and integrate the components into the entire devices. L3Harris Technologies Inc.; Thales Group; and Honeywell International Inc. are a few of the leading global defense integrated antenna manufacturers. These companies are offering high-quality defense integrated antenna and systems to end users, which they install in different devices such as radar systems and communication devices. The end-users are a large number of customers, ranging from military component manufacturers to SATCOM equipment manufacturers.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Defense Integrated Antenna Market



COVID-19 cases reportedly reached a record high in Asia’s critical technological supply chain, potentially exacerbating a global military electronics production shortage.China, Japan, and Taiwan are some economies that play crucial roles in producing electronics, packaging, and component testing that are seeing their worst breakouts since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The scenario threatens to further restrict the global technology supply chain, especially for antennas and next-generation electronics components.Furthermore, the Asian electronic industry has been hit hard by a global shortage of semiconductors and rising demand for defense electronics products.



This has led to short decline in the global defense integrated antenna market during FY 2020 compared to its previous year 2019. However, in the second half of 2021, the situation began to stabilize as enterprises began to implement new operational strategies and sustain supply chain flow that is helping the market vendors to recover their businesses from the losses occurred during the pandemic.



Canada accounted for the second-largest market in the North American defense integrated antenna market.Canadian military forces are extensively investing and increasing their military-based communication systems.



Further, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF) are looking for an extremely wideband multi-functional vehicle- or soldier-based antenna or communication solutions for point-to-point field communications that minimize or eliminate associated visual and/or electromagnetic (EM) signatures.For this, the Canadian Armed Forces have already funded several organizations, such as the University of British Columbia, for the development of low-profile, electromagnetic-invisible, agile, polymer-based (LEAP) gateway antennas for point-to-point field communications.



Further, the presence of major defense contractors across the country such as Bombardier, General Motors Defense, CAE Inc, Magellan Aerospace Corp, Northstar Aerospace Inc, and SNC-Lavalin Group are propelling the procurement of antenna related systems that is again catalyzing the defense integrated antenna market player’s businesses.



In terms of defense integrated antenna market growth, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on country, the Asia Pacific defense integrated antenna market is segregated into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



In 2022, India is expected to be accounted for the second-largest defense integrated antenna market share Asia Pacific.



The military expenditure of India was the third-largest in the world in 2021; according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2021, India spent US$ 76.6 billion on its military. The Indian military is spending a huge amount on building its infrastructure for military communication and UAV-based applications; in such applications, the components such as defense integrated antenna are being used, which boosts the demand for defense integrated antenna in the region. For instance, in January 2021, the Indian Army signed a contract with ideaForge for the procurement of a high-altitude variant of SWITCH1.0 unmanned aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to strengthen its surveillance on the in of control (LOC). In March 2022, the Indian defense ministry issued a MoD for seeking information from vendors of high-capacity radio relays (HCRR) with up to 800 units as a procurement order. Such radio relays use well-built antenna systems to maintain communication with the military base. The procurement of such systems and electronic warfare systems for its defense forces are boosting the defense integrated antenna market player’s businesses across the country. Further, the country’s plans to develop a strong aerospace & defense manufacturing base is another major factor expected to generate huge opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.



L3Harris Technologies Inc; Thales Group; Honeywell International Inc.; General Dynamics Corporation Rhode & Schwarz, Terma; Aselsan AS; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Viasat, Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation are among the players operating in the global defense integrated antenna market and profiled in this market study.



The overall defense integrated antenna market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the defense integrated antenna market analysis research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the defense integrated antenna market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and market forecast of the defense integrated antenna market growth with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights about the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the defense integrated antenna market.

