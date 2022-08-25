Cosmetic Packaging Market to Reach USD 40.96 Billion by 2028 | Global Cosmetic Packaging Industry Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis & Forecast Report

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic packaging market size was USD 29.81 Billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.98 billion in 2021 to USD 40.96 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is stated by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Cosmetic Packaging Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our research experts, cosmetics packaging plays an essential part in the promotion and advertising of several cosmetics products by enticing consumer attention. Numerous graphical and packaging designs are crucial to make the cosmetics packaging seem attractive.

Drop in Cosmetics Demand amid COVID-19 to Impact Market Development

The COVID-19 pandemic led to various disruptions, including widespread economic instability. Consequently, consumer spending on non-essential items including cosmetics experienced a decline during 2020. In addition, with the majority of consumers staying at home due to lockdowns, the use of cosmetics dropped considerably. As a result, shifting preferences of consumers and changing purchasing behaviors impacted cosmetics demand globally, affecting the demand for cosmetics packaging.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Worldwide Cosmetic Packaging Scope:

Segmentation:

By material, the market is divided into:

Glass

Paper & Board

Plastic

Metal

Others

Based on application, the market is segregated into:

Skincare

Hair care

Makeup

Nail care

On the basis of geography, the global market is separated into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Usage of Cosmetics Products to Thrust Market Growth

The cosmetics market is promptly growing its trail in emerging nations and as a consequence the demand is also rising. The growing flexible income and surging consumer alertness toward beauty and cosmetics products are the principal aspects navigating the demand for cosmetic products.

Customers have also become more open toward the usage of cosmetics as eco-friendly, organic, and cleaner products are paving their path in the market. Additionally, brands are also logically classifying their products to appeal more and more users. This is expected to bolster the cosmetic packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum cosmetic packaging market share and was worth USD 10.39 billion in 2020, with China responsible for more than three-fifth of the market. Moreover, China is the second-largest cosmetics market post the U.S.

North America positions second in the market and is majorly led by the U.S. The U.S. is the biggest maker of cosmetics and cosmetic packaging. It exports huge quantities of cosmetic products in majority parts of the globe.

Likewise, consumers in Europe are also rooting for maintainable packaging solutions. The users in the region are swapping to Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) packaging, and thus cosmetics producers are in the front-line to embrace PCR plastic packaging in their products in all the places.

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Crucial Players to Thrust Market Growth

The vital players present in the market embrace numerous tactics to impel their position in the market as dominating companies. One such prominent strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another fundamental approach is intermittently launching innovative products with comprehensive study of the market and its target audience.

Industry Development

June 2020: Berry Bramlage, which is a Berry Global CPI division presented a novel series of first-class cosmetic packaging jars. The newly launched product is unveiled under the brand identity ‘Infinity Quartz’ assortment with several resources comprising reprocessed plastic.

