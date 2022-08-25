Sendoso Unveils New Platform Features to Create One-Stop Shop for Corporate Gifting

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendoso , an industry innovator in strengthening business relationships through the power of gifting, today announced a new suite of features to its sending management platform, designed to make gifting around the world even more effortless.



As the maker of the industry leading, award-winning sending management platform, Sendoso’s features are aimed at improving user experience and expanding gifting customization, Sendoso’s mission of fostering better relationships in a digital world.

“Through the act of gifting, Sendoso enables businesses to connect in meaningful ways, and these new features will expand our mission to inspire human connections and make gifting even easier,” said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO of Sendoso. “Our team is focused on creating a platform that redefines and enables these business relationships, and we’re excited to bring these new features into the market.”

Sendoso designers constructed an entirely new interface for the Sendoso Marketplace, guiding customers through an easy gifting process. The new interface creates an impeccable sending experience, rich with content, searching, and filtering capabilities. Now, whether they’re selecting delicious cookies at Belicio Cheats or bringing joy with custom gift boxes by Knack , customers can easily reach out to business contacts with a personalized gift, even faster than before.

In addition to the new interface, Sendoso is launching additional customization features, enabling companies to drive further brand visibility with their gifting campaigns. With just a few clicks, users create cohesive branded themes and tailored messages to incorporate within their sends, such as within address confirmation emails and landing pages. When a contact clicks to confirm their mailing address, the customer’s logo and brand elements will visually help them recognize and engage with the sender.

Today’s announcement furthers Sendoso’s commitment to delivering the industry’s most advanced sending management platform for the B2B market. These new features will provide customers with a more robust product that is easy to manage and can be scaled to their campaign needs. With this must-have slate of new features, any company can be a well-oiled marketing machine.

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading sending management platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers throughout the buyer’s journey. With a global marketplace of highly-curated vendors (over 30,000 gift options), seamless integrations with popular marketing & sales tools (including Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, Marketo, and many others), trusted by over 1,000 companies, with dedicated logistics and supply chain operations worldwide, Sendoso serves as an essential part of successful demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs. Founded in 2016, Sendoso is backed by $152M in venture funding and has a global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at sendoso.com .

