Konica Minolta Donates to Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced upcoming plans to support its production and industrial print business as well as the continued health of the industry. Through its robust educational program, the company encourages students and educators to embrace evolving print technology and learn how to leverage it successfully in business.

This fiscal year, the company’s focus begins with an investment in the industry’s future workers through the creation of a $50,000 endowed scholarship fund with the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF) to provide educational assistance to graphic communications students studying in the United States. PGSF is a private, not-for-profit, industry-directed organization providing undergraduate college and technical school scholarships and graduate fellowship assistance to talented individuals pursuing graphic communications careers. Its recipients include full-time students as well as industry workers who seek additional education.

Realizing the importance of hands-on learning – particularly in the fast-changing world of digital print – each year Konica Minolta makes equipment donations to colleges and universities across the country. These include presses, measurement equipment and software, such as the placement of an AccurioPress C12000 digital color press and finishing equipment at California Polytechnic State University. The company also provides support to Ball State University, Central Connecticut State University, Clemson University, RIT, Scottsdale Community College and University of Wisconsin-Stout. The company is a strong supporter of the Technical Association of the Graphic Arts (TAGA), sponsoring its annual technical conference and serving on the advisory committee, currently as President. Other educational initiatives include guest speaker engagements and participation on multiple academic advisory boards to help shape the future of these educational institutions’ programs.

“We are committed to helping cultivate the next generation of printing and graphic communication workers to ensure they are prepared to succeed in the industry,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “Students are the future of our industry, and will fill a wide range of critical positions including press operators, technicians, sales, photographers, graphic design, pre-press, operational, mailing, administrative and management roles.”

Konica Minolta also continues to invest in inspiring current and potential print professionals at its flagship Client Engagement Center (CEC), located at the company’s U.S. Headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. Launched in spring 2020, the CEC has been a vital resource during the last two years to support the company’s production and industrial print business. The 18,000+ square feet facility showcases its latest print technology and the depth and breadth of its print portfolio via a fully functional print shop.

Recently, Konica Minolta and longtime dealer partner Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office jointly hosted a group from youth-mentoring organization the Mariano Rivera Foundation at the CEC. The intention of the visit was to help students understand the print industry and consider it as a possible career path. The company also welcomed Bob Neubauer, Editor of In-Plant Impressions to film a video tour of the facility. This footage is now being used to educate members of the In-plant Printing and Mailing Association (IPMA) – whose mission is to guide, educate and support in-house print and mail professionals toward growth and successful service to their parent institutions – on the CEC and the products and services Konica Minolta offers to in-plants. More tours and demonstrations are planned throughout 2022.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s print production portfolio and CEC.

