Industrial Starch Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Source, and Application

In its native form, pure starch is an amorphous, white, relatively tasteless powder that is odorless and insoluble in water.



Industrial starch is one of the most widely used food & beverage, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and animal feed that is naturally available products, with minimal processing. Starch is nontoxic, inexpensive, odorless, biocompatible, and widely available.

In recent years, starch manufacturers in the have witnessed tremendous demand from the paper & paperboard industry due to the booming e-commerce sector.Corrugated boards are widely used in this industry for the packaging of goods.



Moreover, upon the outbreak of COVID-19, consumer preference rapidly shifted to online retail channels for the purchase of various essential and nonessential goods, including packaged food & beverages, clothing, cosmetics and personal care products, and appliances. However, manufacturers of industrial starch could not keep up with the growing demand due to the removal of two drying assets from the market, which resulted in the limited availability of drying capacities.

Industrial starch, a major component of animal feed, is used in production animals’ diets such as beef and dairy cattle, chickens, and swine as a prime energy source and to improve production.Moreover, industrial starch is a significant component in developing textile capability (strength, elasticity, and surface strength), reducing friction in the weaving process, and improving the fabric’s feel and appearance.



Moreover, increasing demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat food products is propelling demand for industrial starch. Increasing demand for starch-based adhesives in industrial products, including packaging, and rapid growth of the food & beverage industry are driving growth in the industrial starch market.



Based on type, the industrial starch market is segmented into native starch and starch derivatives & sweeteners.The starch derivatives & sweeteners board segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The stringent regulations encourage natural ingredients from food & beverages, textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries. The trend for biodegradable and bio-based adhesives, and the associated need for stringent regulations for low-emission adhesives, are expected to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.



The industrial starch market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market.



The growth of various end-use industries in Asia Pacific is driving the growth of the industrial starch market in this region.The food & beverage industry strongly contributes to the market growth in Asia Pacific.



Increasing urbanization, government and private initiative to increase the use of renewable packaging materials, and consumer spending are the factors that collectively impact the growth of Asia Pacific economies, which are driving the growth of the industrial starch market.



The food & beverages industry faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw materials and manpower, a shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties associated with COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the industrial starch market.



The lockdown measures heavily impacted industrial starch’s supply and production.As the food & beverage industry is susceptible to economic cycles, producers and workers were particularly exposed to the consequences of a sharp drop in economic activity amid the pandemic.



Food and beverage production operations were deemed necessary in several countries; however, production sites were completely or partially shut down in other nations as part of containment efforts.However, the pharmaceutical industry assisted the industrial starch market to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the pharmaceutical industry, starch is used as a binder and disintegrant. Additionally, the successful implementation of mass vaccination drives in 2021 resulted in increased business activities. With economies reviving their operations, the demand for industrial starch started rising globally in the coming years as key industrial starch manufacturers resumed their operations and restored their normal production capacities.



Agrana Beteiligungs-AG; ADM; Ingredion Incorporated; Roquette Frères; Tereos Group; Cargill, Incorporated; Tate & Lyle PLC; Grain Processing Corporation; Royal Cosun; and AVEBE are among the leading players in the industrial starch market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and clientele.



The overall industrial starch market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial starch market.

