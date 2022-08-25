New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Cell Counters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316357/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is attributed to the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases.



Additionally, advancement in automated cell counters is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the high instrument cost limit the market growth.

Chronic diseases are conditions that are present in an individual for one or more years, require ongoing medical attention, and can also result in limited daily activities.Chronic diseases are currently the major cause of death among adults in several countries.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people die yearly due to chronic diseases, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten adults in the US have a chronic disease, and four in ten adults have two or more chronic diseases.



According to Cancer Research UK, ~17 million new cases of cancer were detected worldwide in 2018. Further, in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer worldwide.

Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxic products.HIV is a major public health issue across the world.



As per The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ~ 37.7 million people had HIV in 2020; out of these, 1.7 million were children aged 0–14 years, and 36 million were adults. Further, over half of them (53%) were girls and women, and 1.5 million new HIV cases were globally reported in 2020. Similarly, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection. The five primary strains of hepatitis viruses are A, B, C, D, and E. According to WHO, ~58 million people have chronic hepatitis C, and ~1.5 million new infections occur every year.

According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) is the thirteenth leading cause of death globally and the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. Furthermore, 1.5 million deaths were caused by TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). In 2020, the WHO estimated that 10 million people had TB, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men. TB cases are present in all age groups and countries. Furthermore, 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Eight countries registered two-thirds of the total TB cases, with India at the forefront, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Diagnostics are essential in determining the direction of any medical treatment of infectious and chronic diseases.Cell counting is one of the methods that is used for the detection of such diseases.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases across the globe is driving the growth of the automated cell counters market.

On the other hand, the lack of a skilled workforce and high instrument cost hinders the overall automated cell counters market growth.According to a WHO report, there is a drastic shortage of healthcare professionals or workers trained to use automated cell counter equipment.



The ongoing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology and the development of various drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, HIV/AIDS, etc.With technological advancements in automated cell counters and a rise in application areas of the instrument, there has been a shift in usage of automated cell counters.



The working of the automated cell counter is difficult, and knowledge of this instrument is highly important; hence, there is a demand for a skilled workforce.The preparation of a sample for such instruments is tedious work, and the consumables required during the procedure also need to be handled properly.



Thus, a lack of a skilled workforce who can easily use these instruments is hampering the growth of the automated cell counters market.

The price of the automated cell counter ranges from US$ 3,000 to US$ 6,000, and the price of the associated accessories such as pipettes, consumables, and plates also increases the total cost of the instrument.The requirement of skilled workers is necessary as handling the sample is tremendously challenging, and there are chances of mishandling samples, which also increases the overall cost of the instrument.



The cost of a single part of the equipment is expensive.Further, damage to the instrument and maintenance of the instrument also increases the overall cost of the automated cell counter.



The implementation of automated cell counters requires high capital, which is restricting the growth of the automated cell counters market.

Based on type, the automated cell counters market is segmented into hematocytometers, flow cytometers, electrical impedance coulter counters, and spectrophotometers.In 2021, the spectrophotometers segment held the largest market share.



However, the hemocytometers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, and others.



The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the research laboratories segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies in the automated cell counters market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Further, inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, thereby contributing to the overall market growth.



Further, acquisition and partnership strategies help the market players strengthen their customer base and expand their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the automated cell counters market are listed below.

• In April 2021, Eppendorf announced the launching of a new product, "Centrifuge 5910 Ri," that is designed to increase efficiency in the laboratory. This new centrifuge is a successor to the popular Centrifuge 5910 R and is a flagship of Eppendorf’s multipurpose centrifuge portfolio that offers scientists advanced features to simplify and accelerate the centrifugation steps.





