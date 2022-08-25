In 2022, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment holds the largest market share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spirometer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316355/?utm_source=GNW



The higher prevalence of respiratory disorders is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen in the aging population.Lung diseases are among the most common medical conditions across the world.



Further, millions of people are suffering from various types of respiratory diseases.Moreover, smoking, genetic factors, and infections are among the common factors responsible for respiratory diseases.



Medical conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and lung cancer, are significant public health burdens.Patients suffering from respiratory disorders commonly experience difficulty in breathing.



Further, early detection and diagnosis can help in treating patients suffering from respiratory diseases. To treat these patients, spirometry is a crucial technology that assists in indulging in the severity of the infection and avoids misdiagnosis. Thus, the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases drives the growth of the market.

According to a study titled Prevalence, incidence, morbidity, and mortality rates of COPD in Saudi Arabia, during 1990–2019, the prevalence and incidence of COPD increased in Saudi Arabia. In 2019, an estimated 434,560 people were suffering from COPD in the country, corresponding to an increase of 329.82% compared with the number of diagnosed people in 1990. The prevalence rate of COPD increased by 49%, from 1,381.26 cases per 100,000 in 1990 to 2,053.04 cases per 100,000 in 2019. In addition, a new American Cancer Society study published in JAMA determined that although death rates for most common diseases declined in Saudi Arabia, death rates from COPD have doubled. Deaths from heart disease dropped 68%, and deaths from stroke dropped around 77%. COPD-related deaths jumped 101%. Patients suffering from respiratory disorders commonly experience difficulty in breathing.

Further, early detection and diagnosis can help treat patients suffering from respiratory diseases.





The spirometers market is growing owing to the higher adoption of home care products.The high growth potential in emerging markets and the development of miniaturized devices are among the crucial factors anticipated to provide growth opportunities to players operating in the spirometer home healthcare market.



Due to rising healthcare costs, many patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases prefer to undergo treatments in-home care settings.Moreover, home spirometers are widely used to provide easy access to detailed information regarding lung function.



For instance, a pilot study from Iran in 2018 suggested that home spirometry may be used in monitoring complications following lung transplant surgery.Spirometry is also used before lung cancer surgery to predict how well a patient will tolerate the operation and manage it once a portion or lobe of a lung is removed.



In addition, one such spirometer is alveoair. It is a personal spirometer designed for asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis patients to help quantify their lung health. It enables patients to monitor their disease at home to help avoid attacks and unnecessary hospital visits. Alveoair is a clinically trialed spirometer that has completed its clinical trial in January 2021 and provides results at par with a hospital-grade spirometer.

Based on type, the spirometer market is segmented into handheld spirometers, table-top spirometers, and desktop spirometers.The table-top spirometers segment holds the largest market share in 2022.



However, the handheld segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the small, lightweight, easily portable, and handheld spirometers are becoming universal in the industry.

Based on technology, the spirometer market is segmented into volume, flow, and peak flow.In 2022, the flow segment holds the largest market share.



However, the peak flow segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028 due to its working pattern as patients blow into a mouthpiece at one end of the device, and the peak flow meter measures the force of the air flowing out of the lungs in liters per minute.Based on application, the spirometer market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and others.



In 2022, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment holds the largest market share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the growing prevalence of COPD and the adoption of easy diagnosis of COPD offered by spirometry.



Various organizations such as ‘’Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD)’’ formed by WHO along with the US government to improve the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive lung disease globally have made various initiatives and guidelines to improve care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.These guidelines defined COPD as post-bronchodilator airway obstruction.



As most patients with risk factors for COPD are seen by primary care providers, considerable funding has been directed toward encouraging them to find cases of COPD in their practice.Additionally, spirometry testing is recommended by the GOLD as the preferred method for diagnosing COPD.



Moreover, the WHO Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) initiative and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development also focuses on COPD management.Also, the WHO Package of Essential Non-communicable Disease Interventions (PEN) includes protocols for assessing, diagnosing, and managing chronic respiratory diseases (asthma and COPD) and modules on healthy lifestyle counseling.



Furthermore, large direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaigns in the US urge smokers with respiratory disease symptoms to ask their doctor for a spirometry test. Therefore, continuous government initiatives are likely to modernize and offer opportunities for the growth of the spirometer market during the forecast period.

