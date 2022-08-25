WrkSpot Accelerates National Launch of Software Solution for Hotel Operations

ARCADIA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to successful hotel management, the key is cutting down on operational chaos, which is why - after years of development and a pandemic-derived delay - WrkSpot has launched its software solution to help streamline operations and resolve labor challenges.

The software suite is the brainchild of WrkSpot founder and CEO Raja Epsilon. As an engineer and technologist, Epsilon was sure that technology could improve communication and collaboration and help employees be more productive, engaged with their work and happier with their careers.

WrkSpot replaces the clipboard, walkie-talkies and spreadsheets used across the hospitality industry with a single digital tool that combines human resources information systems (HRIS) and operations management. It embodies Epsilon's goal of a collaborative system by integrating an operational platform where employee activities are monitored to drive discipline and accountability, and an analytics platform where the leadership team is empowered with real-time data to drive productivity.

"WrkSpot's secret sauce is really the connectedness of it all," Epsilon said. "Other people help you manage your labor, but we do that and connect it to your payroll and those same people are then chatting within WrkSpot. You can see the entire flow of your operations in one place and respond immediately."

WrkSpot was incorporated in 2017 and beta customers have been utilizing the software suite for several years. Because of the pandemic, however, the formal marketing and sales didn't begin until Q2 of 2022. That delay actually improved the product, Epsilon said.

"WrkSpot today is very different from the WrkSpot of three years ago, when we were ready to launch and then the pandemic hit," he said. "That was frustrating but also gave us the opportunity to look at what we'd built, strip out what was too 'heavy' and re-prioritize. That focus has really helped us."

One essential aspect of WrkSpot's design is building all of its functionality and features available on a single app, but one that can run on a variety of devices. To be effective, organizations must be able to not only preserve data at various levels but also provide that data to their leadership in real time.

"In the hotel industry, this means eliminating various types and multiple versions of spreadsheet data. Single app is a logical approach to solve this problem," Epsilon said. "However, you need multiple devices to ensure they match the employee's job profile. The single app is critical because it enables connectedness. No more juggling, and it provides increased visibility and control and reduced miscommunication - everyone wins."

The WrkSpot software suite cuts workloads in half, eliminates service gaps, reduces costs and improves hotel compliance. To learn more about WrkSpot, visit www.wrkspot.com.

About WrkSpot:

WrkSpot, founded in 2017, is the developer of a revolutionary software suite for hotel portfolio management that integrates HRIS, operations management and communication in a single app. By managing and engaging staff, controlling costs and streamlining operations, and improving compliance and safety, WrkSpot allows hotel managers to avoid being bogged down by the unavoidable details of hotel operations.

