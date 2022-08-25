Partnership Leaders appoints Alexis Petrichos, Chili Piper’s Head of Technology Partnerships, as Regional Leader, EMEA

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnership Leaders , the industry’s premier partnerships community, announced today that Alexis Petrichos , Head of Technology Partnerships at Chili Piper , has been appointed as the community’s Regional Leader for EMEA. Partnership Leaders is the industry association for partnership, channel, and business development leaders and their teams. Partnership Leaders empowers partner teams at leading technology and service companies worldwide through an active online community, virtual events, and educational resources to drive professional and personal success.



As Regional Leader for EMEA, Petrichos will take on growing the organization’s membership within the region and ensuring member needs are consistently met by providing necessary resources. Petrichos will report directly to Partnership Leaders Founders, Asher Mathew, Chris Samila, and Tai Rattigan.

“Last year we saw tech investment in the EMEA region soar over $100 billion, reinforcing confidence in the innovation happening throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa simultaneously,” said Asher Mathew, Co-Founder, Partnership Leaders. “Thanks to Alexis’ track record in closing partnership integrations, we’re confident his leadership, understanding of the EMEA tech ecosystem, and deep expertise make him a major asset in facilitating regional growth and guiding members to success.”

Throughout his career at Chili Piper, Petrichos has launched a modern partner program, built sustainable revenue streams, and launched high-impact integrations with G2 and Gong while overseeing existing relationships with Sendoso, RingCentral Postal, Typeform, and more.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work with Partnership Leaders,” said Petrichos. “Being appointed as a Regional Leader for one of the largest global communities dedicated to championing partnership professionals is a massive affirmation of my progress and love for our work. I’m grateful to Nicolas, Alina, and the Chili Piper team for their support and for helping me nurture my passion into an actionable and rewarding professional experience.”

Petrichos’ role as Regional Leader for EMEA at Partnership Leaders will run parallel to his duties as Head of Technology Partnerships for Chili Piper, while creating opportunities for employees at the latter to step up as industry thought leaders through the Partnership Leaders network.