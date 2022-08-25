Pharmaceutical Isolators Market is predicted to evolve at a CAGR rate of 4.7% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising need of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the aseptic handling of drug substances while potentially reducing contamination during manufacturing processes will lead the global pharmaceutical isolators market to grow from US$ 568.8 Mn in 2021 to an estimated growth of US$ 943 Mn by 2032.



Pharmaceutical isolators are becoming more popular as they ensure separation between the production area and the environment/personnel. Additionally, they allow the containment of pharmaceutical processes in a protected environment free of microbial contamination. An increase in the number of large-scale pharma and biologic production units across the world has necessitated the adoption of pharmaceutical isolators for effective, sterile, and aseptic production processes.

The market for pharmaceutical isolators is being driven by additional factors such as expanding use of sterilized procedures, automation in isolators to reduce human intervention, and improvements in isolator efficiency. The development of the global market is also being aided by the ability of pharmaceutical isolators to manage hazardous materials in biotech and pharma industries and the introduction of new products.

Key companies are also concentrating on developing novel products with improved environmental stability, infection protection, and durability performance.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Open pharmaceutical isolators held more than 60% of the global market value share in 2021.

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies held approximately 31.3% revenue share in 2021.

North America is the leading regional market with a value share of 31.2% in 2021.





“Rising initiatives to promote health safety products as well as increasing adoption of pharmaceutical isolators in healthcare facilities is set to propel the sales of pharmaceutical isolators across the world,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Competition

Manufacturers of pharmaceutical isolators have been working at full capacity, but since COVID-19 emerged in 2020, global demand has outpaced supply. The demand-supply gap impacted a wide range of end users, including healthcare practitioners and other industrial users.

Promoting the design and engineering of innovative pharmaceutical isolators with increased efficacy is a key strategy being adopted by market players to meet the growing demand for pharmaceutical isolators.

In 2021, Syntegon introduced Flexible Filling Platform, a small-batch modular Versynta FFP that uses a four-axis robot inside an isolator. It can fill up to 3,600 containers in an hour while handling containers during highly potent liquid products filling aseptically.

In July 2022, Johnson and Johnson was chosen as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, honouring it in the category of health for advancing breakthroughs in the newest tools, programs, and strategies for patient empowerment.

In July 2022, due to a probable flaw in sterile packaging, Getinge announced an increase of its proactive global medical device service activity for the HLS Set Innovative equipment.





What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the global pharmaceutical isolators market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product (open isolators and close isolators), end user (biotech & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals and contract research organizations), and seven key regions of the world.

