UPDATE: $30,000 Grant Program Aims to Build High School Students' College / Career Decision-Making Skills

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education, a national nonprofit spearheading a movement to have decision-making skills taught in K-12 schools, announced the launch of an 18-month grant program aimed at preparing high school students for life after graduation.

The grant - Planning Your Path: A College and Career Decision-Making Incubator - is for high schools that want to bring Decision Education into their classrooms by designing programs that broadly impact the way students make decisions about careers and college.

"This program aims to help students navigate one of the most challenging and important decisions in their young lives: What to do after high school?" said Alliance Director of Education Megan Roberts. "Empowering students with key decision-making skills and processes will help them form better decisions and make them feel more confident in their ability to do so."

The Alliance, supported by two Nobel Laureates and leaders in nearly every industry, has been working since 2014 to build and coalesce the interdisciplinary field of Decision Education, which draws on concepts from psychology, neuroscience, behavioral economics, and decision sciences.

Through the grant program, each selected school will appoint a team of 3-5 staff members to lead work on their projects, take part in professional development, and receive coaching from an Alliance Education Manager. School teams are expected to learn about Decision Education throughout the grant period, and projects will eventually be shared with a national audience.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education is a national nonprofit leading the growing national call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country. Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading experts in decision science and education, the Alliance fosters the understanding that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. The Alliance is working with educators, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness that today's students need to learn the life-long skills of how to make decisions that will improve their work in the classroom and in their lives. Learn more and support the Alliance's efforts at: AllianceForDecisionEducation.org

