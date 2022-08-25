The Metaverse Spectrum announces the first Metaverse B2B Conference & Expo event in the Metaverse

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No goggles. No wires. The first B2B Metaverse conference will take place in the metaverse itself—no special equipment required. The Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference, LLC will host the first such conference, the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo, on October 25, 2022.

The metaverse’s market size is projected to skyrocket to $5 trillion by 2030. Jumping into this space is not optional, and the Metaverse Spectrum Conference & Expo is the perfect opportunity to learn, network, and build relationships in this high-growth landscape. If you’re tired of imagining what the metaverse can do for your company, this is the conference that will put you in the metaverse itself.

The conference and expo will be the place to check out leading metaverse platforms and strategies. Attendees will learn how businesses can use currently available services and technologies to engage customers, provide training/education, and improve operational efficiencies in a convenient and immersive way. They’ll be empowered to create new metaverse experiences and quantify their success with clear ROI metrics and benchmarks.

A combination of how-to-sessions and panel discussions will provide attendees with a solid understanding of metaverse applications for education/training, marketing and commerce. Speakers and panelists include some of the biggest industry influencers, along with academics, service providers, and those on the bleeding edge of metaverse applications.

Our VIP attendees will get special direct access to our speakers and be able to experience our guided metaverse experiences within leading business platforms.

Sabrina George, Sr. VP of The Metaverse Spectrum says “We’re bringing together the best and brightest thinkers and technologies in this space. What’s new and exciting about this event is that attendees, sponsors and speakers will be engaging and learning in the metaverse so they can actually experience what the web 3.0 environment can do now…and what’s coming. And it’s easy to participate -- there’s no need for any special VR equipment or software. Whether you have decided to take the leap into the metaverse or are still deciding, you can’t afford to miss this event.”

“The Meetaverse team is thrilled to show business leaders how impactful the Metaverse is going to be. This event will enable participants to sort out the ambiguity of related technologies, and our goal is to showcase how a well-defined metaverse strategy can accelerate the growth of your business” said Nick Borelli, Director Marketing Growth, Meetaverse.

The Metaverse Spectrum will also recognize the first-ever Metaverse 100, lauding the industry’s top influencers and businesses from brands, media companies, technologies, devices, gaming and more within the metaverse space. The Metaverse 100 will be announced in September 2022.

Sponsorships, exhibitor roles, and registration are still open. Sponsorships can be tailored to include field trips for VIPs, one-on-one engagements, interactive video placements, and so much more. Exhibitors can show off their Web 3.0 wares in branded 10x10 booths. Attendees will have access to over 1,000 minutes of content and at least 40 speakers.

About The Metaverse Spectrum

The Metaverse Spectrum is an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies. It was formed to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers in the metaverse industry, providing the B2B market with educational venues. The Metaverse Spectrum produces the annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo and other thought leadership events throughout the year. For more information about the marketplace or Metaverse in general, please visit https://themetaversespectrum.com

