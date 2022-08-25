Associa Colorado Promotes Patrick O’Hayer To Vice President

LAKEWOOD, Colo, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, and Front Range regions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick O’Hayer, CMCA®, AMS®, to vice president of management services. In his new role, he will oversee branch operations and support Associa’s continued growth. O’Hayer most recently served as general manager of Penterra Plaza, a 23-story luxury condominium tower in downtown Denver.

O’Hayer began his community management career as a community association manager in 2015 and has worked in both portfolio and onsite management roles. He joined the Associa team in 2018 as a portfolio manager. O’Hayer was promoted to onsite general manager in 2019 and become general manager for Penterra Plaza in 2021.

O’Hayer serves on Associa’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and chairs the Homeowner Leaders Committee for the Community Associations Institute Rocky Mountain chapter. He holds a BBA in finance from Georgia Southern University.

“Patrick’s expertise lies in fostering long-term relationships, team-building, and client engagement,” said Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, PCAM®, AMS®, Associa Colorado branch president. “We look forward to the many contributions he will bring to Associa in his expanded leadership role.”

