Wedge CEO to Spotlight Personalized Hiring Strategies at HR Indiana Annual Conference

WHO: Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge , the modern recruiting platform that makes hiring personalized WHAT: Will present “Untangling the Hiring Knot: Look at the Person, Not the Resume” during the 2022 HR Indiana Annual Conference. WHEN: The conference will take place from Monday, August 29 – Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Baxter is scheduled to speak on Monday at 1:45 p.m. ET. WHERE: JW Marriott Indianapolis 10 S West Street Indianapolis, Ind. For event information, visit https://hrindianashrm.org/conference.

Employers continue to invest in HR technology, spending an average of $483 per employee in 2020, but challenges persist – particularly when it comes to recruiting. During the 2022 HR Indiana Conference, Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge and co-author of “The Hiring Knot,” will untangle the situation and make the business case for focusing efforts on the candidates, not their resumes. Walking through the demands of modern recruiting, Baxter will explain how to reimagine the process and invest in candidates to deepen the connection. Attendees will learn how to build a framework for a more engaging experience and create a competitive advantage without sacrificing the highly personal nature of hiring.

Wedge is the easy-to-use video screening solution that makes hiring personalized. With comprehensive functionality and uncomplicated pricing, Wedge ensures your organization makes a great first impression. Save time and money while making enduring connections with the right candidates. Visit wedgehr.com to learn more.