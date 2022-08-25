Carlyle Aviation Partners’ Fly Leasing to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

MIAMI, DUBLIN, SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited (“Fly Leasing”), a subsidiary of SASOF V which is managed by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners Ltd., today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 29, 2022, and host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT via the reporting site hosted by iDeals. The conference call will be hosted on iDeals and a replay will also be available on the platform after the call’s completion. To view the full call notification, review the quarterly financial results and participate in the conference call, please log onto the iDeals reporting site at: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting. Instructions for new iDeals users are below.

Using the iDeals Reporting Site:

If you are a new user, please follow the below instructions to receive access to the reporting site and view the most recent notification:

1) Please send an email to FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero to request data room access. Once your request has been processed, you will receive an email from the iDeals platform with a link to “Enter Data Room.”

2) Click on the “Enter Data Room” link and follow the prompts to set up your profile and establish security preferences.

3) Upon completing set-up, you will be directed to the data room located at the following link: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting

For technical assistance, please email FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero.





###



About F ly Leasing Limited

Fly Leasing Limited is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world.

About Carlyle Aviation Partners

Carlyle Aviation Partners is the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle's $143 billion Global Credit platform. It is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the aviation sector. As of June 30, 2022, it has a team of more than 105 employees and offices in the US, Ireland and Singapore. For more information, visit www.carlyle.aero.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $376 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,900 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.



Contacts:

Jordan Sulkin

786-476-2388

jordans@carlyle.aero

Carlyle Aviation Partners



Kristen Greco

(212) 813-4763

kristen.greco@carlyle.com

Carlyle





Attachment