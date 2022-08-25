Global Facial Injectables Market to Hit Sales of $29.62 billion by 2028 | Botox and Dermal Fillers Enjoy 58% Market Share

Westford, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facial Injectables Market is growing with each passing year, as people become more aware of the benefits these medications can provide. There are number of different types of facial injectables available on the market, each with its own unique benefits. Some of the most popular options include anti-aging injections, skin rejuvenation injections, and filler treatments.

As per SkyQuest findings in the global facial injectables market, most of the people seek out facial injectables treatments for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, reducing the appearance of lines and creases in the skin, increasing skin thickness and making it more elastic. In addition, it was also found that many people who use facial injectables treatments report increased energy levels and improved cosmetic outcomes.

Other options for nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatments include laser therapy, microcurrent surgery and resurfacing treatments using liquid or gel fillers. However, consumers across the global facial injectables market are preferring facial injectables since they more effective than these other methods and are typically less expensive.

SkyQuest has published a report on global facial injectables market. The report would help in identifying consumers base, market dynamics, trends, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, pricing analysis, consumer behavior and their choices, market share analysis, among others.

Botulin Toxin and Dermal Filler Injection are Holding 58% Market Share

As per SkyQuest latest report on global facial injectables market, over 10 million injections of botulinum toxin (Botox) and 3.6 million dermal filler injections were used by the American consumers alone in 2021. It was pegged at around 7.4 million and 2.6 million in 2018, repetitively. The number has increased by around 29% compared to last year. The global consumption of these two minimally invasive facial injectables have grown 3 times in the last 10 years thanks to rapidly growing awareness among consumers, desire to look good, growing influence of social media, and increasing desire to look like celebrities, among others. This has flourished the consumption of these two facial injectables significantly in the last few years. Demand for botulin toxin and dermal filler is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% in the global facial injectables market. This is due in part to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, as well as the growing demand for anti-aging treatments

Injectable botulinum toxin (BOT) and fillers are being prescribed more frequently in the global facial injectables market as they offer more benefits over nonsurgical treatment options such as in reducing wrinkles and sagging skin. The beauty industry is witnessing higher demand for these injectables due to increasing awareness about the aesthetics of these treatments. Furthermore, newer injectable products are gaining popularity owing to their enhanced performance in various treatment conditions such as neck volume restoration, cleft lip correction, etc.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals 37% Americans Tried Facial Injectables, and Number is likely to Surpass 53% by 2030

Nearly 40% of Americans have tried at least one facial injectable, such as Botox and Fillers in the past one year, according to a new survey. Botox (56%) and filler (24%) were the most popular types of injectables sampled in the surveying.

Interestingly, women (62%) are somewhat more likely than men (38%) to have tried a facial injectable in the past year in the facial injectables market. And those who have a college degree or more education (47% vs. 43%) are also more likely to have tried an injectable facial treatment. Most of the consumers are turning to injectables to achieve a more youthful appearance. Either way, this bodes well for the industry as treatments like Botox and fillers continue to gain popularity.

Other popular treatments include glycoprotein type A pegylated liberator injections (Graftobian), Xeomin, and cBotox. Interestingly, men and women have similar preferences when it comes to which injectable treatments, they are interested in.

BOTOX®, including Dysport® and Xeomin® are Go to Product for Facial Injectables

BOTOX®, including Dysport® and Xeomin®, are the top choices in the global facial injectables market. These products are used to treat a variety of facial concerns, including wrinkles, nasolabial folds (smile lines below the nose), improve facial symmetry, eliminate blemishes, and lines from the forehead to the chin.

BOTOX is a topically-applied neurotoxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Dysport® is a botulinum toxin type A (BTX-A) formulation and Xeomin® is a botulinum toxin type B (BTX-B) formulation. As per SkyQuest analysis, Botox by Allergan is holding more than 47% of the global facial injectables market. The product is gaining more popularity than its counterparts despite its higher price. For instance, it costs around $500 per treatment across the US, but the Xeomin and Dysport cost less than $400. On the other hand, dermal fillers often cost between $500-$900 per syringe. Hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers such as JUVÉDERM® and Restylane® on average can cost close to $700 per syringe.

Botulinumtoxin treatments are becoming increasingly popular for facelift patients because they cause very little pain and downtime, and provide long-term results. Dysport® has been especially well-received because it produces minimal side effects and can be administered multiple times per year for best results. Xeomin®, on the other hand, is less popular but offers similar benefits as Dysport®, including reduced wrinkles and smoother skin.

SkyQuest has done a detailed study on global facial injectables market and published a report. The report would help the market players in identifying key growth areas, key insights about consumer behavior, spending capacity, brand preferences, global consumption of facial injectables by value and volume, pricing analysis by region, inflow and outflow of cosmetic tourism, among others.

Top Players in Global Facial Injectables Market

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (US)

Ipsen Pharma (France)

USWM, LLC (WorldMeds) (US)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (UK)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (France)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

