Remote Patient Monitoring Market size worth $ 166.52 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Remote Patient Monitoring Market ” By Component (Services and Software, Devices), By End-User (Providers, Payers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 24.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 166.52 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=254710

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Remote Patient Monitoring Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Overview

The prevalence of lifestyle disorders, increased use of remote patient monitoring devices, and an increase in the number of elderly people is driving the expansion of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market size. Devices for remote patient monitoring are gaining popularity because they are user-friendly and accessible to people of all ages. Additionally, because the elderly population is more likely to suffer from chronic illnesses, remote patient devices are employed by them. As this demographic segment expands, the need for healthcare and long-term care services will rise, placing a heavier load on public health systems and governments. The market for remote patient monitoring will benefit from this. While minimizing unneeded visits, hospital admissions, and readmissions, as well as the time and expenses associated with traveling to see medical professionals, remote patient monitoring can expand the overall reach of healthcare and improve access to it.

Regarding telehealth and telemedicine practices, healthcare fraud is a crucial factor. A patient or a doctor may become a victim in a number of ways, such as when institutional providers who are ineligible or not listed use inappropriate coding and billing for false claims or when the doctor’s name and accounts are used fraudulently to get money from the insurance carrier.

Key Developments

In 2020, Philips, Launched the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore to support fetal and maternal monitoring.

In July 2020, Medtronic announced the clearance of Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European CE mark. The monitor is equipped with remote programming that allows clinicians to monitor patients and change device settings without the physical need of patients in hospitals and clinics.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Welch Allyn, Smiths Medical, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, LifeWatch, Medtronic.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market On the basis of Component, End-User, and Geography.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market, By Component Services & Software Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring Market, By End-User Providers Payers Patients Other

Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Patient Safety And Risk Management Softwares Market By Type (Risk Management And Safety Solutions, Claims Management Solutions), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC)Testing Market By Product (Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing, Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing), By Application (Internet, Doctor Office), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Consumer Healthcare Products Market By Product Type (Nutrition, Oral Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Patient Monitoring Accessories Market By Product (SpO2 Sensors, Blood Pressure Cuffs, Brain Monitoring System Sensors, Neuromuscular Transmission Sensors, Temperature Sensors), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies pushing latent capacity for patients’ recuperation

Visualize Remote Patient Monitoring Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.