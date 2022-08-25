City of La Salle, Illinois Pursues Digital Transformation

La Salle, IL, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in the City of La Salle, Illinois where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The city has partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from La Salle have been working with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials are initially utilizing GovPilot for internal city-wide work orders, FOIA requests, Landlord Registrations, Shelter Registrations, Parks and Recreation Activities, Contractor Registrations, and will soon process building permits on the platform. The city will add and fine-tune several more digital services in the near future including an extensive digital building and construction permit process to streamline development and inspections, business registrations, commercial and home camera/alarm registrations, pet licenses, and vacant property registrations.

"We were excited to work with GovPIlot to enable more efficient operations and provide convenient services for our residents, businesses, and contractors - all available on any web-enabled device. For years, many of our operations and services were conducted using paper or cumbersome software programs” said Leah Inman, La Salle’s Economic Development Director. "Continued reliance on paper processes and outdated computer programs is inefficient and costly, and we believe that our residents and businesses deserve to be able to interact with their government in a convenient, efficient way that is consistent with their digital experiences elsewhere.” Inman added. “GovPilot was the partner best suited to meet our objectives of delivering timely and organized services with greater efficiency.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with the City of La Salle on its early stages of digital transformation. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in La Salle.”





