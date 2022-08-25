Bowling Green Brandywine Named One of Pennsylvania’s Top Addiction Treatment Centers

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowling Green Brandywine is proud to announce that it was ranked as one of the best addiction treatment centers in Pennsylvania by Newsweek.

To create the Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global market research and consumer data firm. They invited more than 4,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey, which took place from June to July 2022.

The list is based on two data sources — an online survey by state, and accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Facilities were assigned scores based on a variety of factors, including quality of care, follow-up services, accommodations, amenities, and accreditation.

This year, Newsweek and Statista included 330 addiction treatment centers in their final list, which represents the top 8%-17% of providers from 25 states. The 25 states that were included in this year’s evaluation are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“Bowling Green Brandywine has a long and rich tradition of effectively treating those who have addictions and mental and physical illnesses, as well as those who are struggling with poverty and homelessness,” said Bowling Green Brandywine CEO Jeb Bird. “Our dedicated staff seeks to personally engage patients by paying careful attention to their specific needs. We are excited and pleased to be recognized by Newsweek for delivering quality care.”

About Bowling Green Brandywine

Located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, Bowling Green Brandywine is a highly respected provider of addiction treatment services for adults age 18 and older, offering detoxification services, rehabilitation programs, dual diagnosis treatment, and partial hospitalization outpatient programming. The staff at Bowling Green Brandywine is dedicated to providing exceptional care using the most effective treatment methods. For more information, please visit www.bowlinggreenbrandywine.com.