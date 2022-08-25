Biosimulation Technology Market Exceed Valuation of US$ 9.44 billion with a potential Growth of 13% by 2030, Analysed by Revenue, CAGR, Share, Trends and Outlook

Pune, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosimulation technology market is expected to clock US$ 9.44 billion by 2030 owing to increased investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, government promotion of R&D investments, and adaption of novel analytical techniques for clinical studies.

Market Driver

Due to the growing drug resistance in numerous diseases, including cancer, bacterial infections, and tuberculosis, there has been an increase in disease relapse cases, which is a major growth driver for the global biosimulation technology market. Additionally, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, expanding demands for managing drug discovery costs, increasing adoption of the biosimilar and biologics industries, and growing adoption of biosimulation software among regulatory authorities in various countries. The number of clinical trials is rising as a result of growing investments in drug discovery. Each stage of clinical trials carries a very high risk of failure. Biosimulation technology can significantly lower the chances of failure and cut expenditures related to the creation and research of several new drugs. The demand for biosimulation technology among many pharmaceutical businesses across the world is being driven by the growing need to reduce the costs associated with drug development and clinical trials.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.15 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9.44 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product Type, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global biosimulation technology market has been segmented into:

Software

Services

The software segment dominated the market during forecast period. The rapid expansion of biosimulation software by pharmaceutical and research firms, as well as rising R&D expenditures are credited with the segment's high growth. Phoenix, one of the industry's leading modelling and simulation programme, was created by Certara. Over 6,000 scientists work at approximately 2,000 organisations throughout the world, including the top 50 pharmaceutical corporations, university institutions, and research foundations. The software mostly aids in understanding how the body responds to a substance. Therefore, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for improved technologies to lower the expense associated with drug research and development.

The services segment is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR. The category is expected to rise as a result of increasingly intricate and multi-layered drug development processes, which may make biosimulation services essential. The development of new, more precise combination medicines is anticipated for the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global biosimulation technology market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North America biosimulation technology market has the biggest revenue share globally. Every illness category has a sizable patient population in the United States, which is the main factor driving pharmaceutical companies to undertake new drug clinical trials here. Furthermore, by utilising cutting-edge tools and greater software optimization, organisations that provide biosimulation software and services are also expanding their reach in drug discovery and drug development. Thus, taking into account all of these variables, the biosimulation technology market is anticipated to expand throughout the projected time.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest market growth. The region is predicted to experience a rapid increase in investment in the growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The biosimulation technology market in Asia Pacific is growing significantly due to the presence of numerous top contract research firms there as well as the expanding FDIs from leading pharmaceutical MNCs. The development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in this region is being aided by the availability of inexpensive production inputs and favourable government policies, which is anticipated to boost the expansion of the Asia Pacific biosimulation technology market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the key players operating in the global biosimulation technology market includes:

Simulation Plus Inc

Dassault Systemes SA

Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc

Certara USA, Inc

In Silico Biosciences, Inc

Rhenovia Pharma Ltd

Chemical Computing Group, Inc

Physiomics PLC

Entelos Holding Corporation

Leadscope, Inc

Genedata AG

Schrodinger Inc

Among others

Due to the existence of multiple leading market players, the biosimulation technology market is moderately fragmented. To enhance their positions and expand their market shares, these market players are consistently engaged in a variety of developmental methods, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions.

