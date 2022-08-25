Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~6% during 2022-2031; Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Rising Cases of Hospitalization to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market Size:

The global repositioning and offloading devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period. A growing number of individuals with diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated to be the responsible for the market's expansion. An open sore or wound that typically develops on the bottom of the foot is known as a diabetic foot ulcer. By relieving pressure, increasing healing, and reducing the risk of amputation, repositioning and offloading devices are particularly useful when treating diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, according to National Library of Medicine around 9.1 to 26.1 million diabetic foot ulcers occur each year worldwide and in their lifetime, 15 to 25% of people with diabetes mellitus anticipated to get a diabetic foot ulcer. Moreover, anyone who has diabetes have high chances to get foot ulcers, which is why the global market for repositioning and offloading devices is expected to rise significantly over the next several years.

Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains a noteworthy share of the revenue

Patient turning & positioning systems segment hold a significant share of the revenue graph

Hospitals segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Hospitalization Cases to Boost Market Growth

Diabetes is more common in the aging population. A UN estimate predicts that by 2050, the population of elderly people would have grown by 16%. Apart from diabetes, various pressure ulcers are primarily brought on by immobility. Elderly adults and patients with spine or back problems are more likely to experience it and this in turn is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. According to statistics, 33% of persons 65 and older have diabetes, compared to younger people with diabetes, this population is more susceptible to developing chronic disability problems.

Moreover, the increasing cases of hospitalization on account of chronic diseases, namely, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), and spinal cord injuries, where its mandate to admit patients to the hospital and considering the severity of the ailments, repositioning and offloading devices are used for the daily movement of the patients. As per the data by the National Institute of Health, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), affects around 786,000 people in the US, with 71% receiving dialysis and 29% receiving a kidney transplant.

Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market: Regional Overview

The global repositioning and offloading devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Cases of Diabetes to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to thrive over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diabetes patients in the region. According to World Health Organization, an enormous concern, diabetes affects 8.7% of people in India between the ages of 20 and 70, and it affects about 10% of adults in China or 110 million people, and by 2040, that number is projected to rise to 150 million. Along with this, the rising geriatric population in the region who are prone to chronic diseases and need more hospitalization are estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth in the North America Region

On the other hand, the market in North America region is estimated to gain a noteworthy market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. As per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure of the USA has increased by 9.7% to USD4.1 trillion in 2020, or USD12,530 per person, and it represented 19.7% of GDP. Moreover, the presence of key market players and increasing investment by key players in medical technology are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Skill Nursing Facilities



Out of these, the hospital segment is estimated to hold a notable market share over the forecast period as there are very ill individuals in hospitals who are unable to move to reposition themselves. Healthcare experts assist individuals in changing their position in these situations to avoid the formation of pressure ulcers. The global repositioning and offloading devices market is anticipated to experience remarkable growth over the forecast period as a result of the rising hospital patient flow and increasing spending on healthcare across the globe. As per one of the expenditure data reports, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000).

Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Patient Turning & Positioning Systems Replacement Sheet Pressure Releases Mattresses Others



Among these, the patient turning & positioning systems segment is estimated to gain a significant market share over the forecast period owing to increasing cases of spinal cord injuries which often lead to partial or full disability, and patients with this condition require the support of turning and positioning systems for basic movements. It is believed that every year, between 250 000 to 500 000 persons suffer a spinal cord injury in the world (SCI). Moreover, the increasing disposable income in the developed and developing nations and rising spending on healthcare is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the ensuing years.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global repositioning and offloading devices market that are profiled by Research Nester are Molnlycke Health Care AB, PfBeechfield Healthcare Ltd, V Guldmann A/S, Sage Products LLC, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Frontier Medical Group, Walgreen Health Solutions, LLC., Stryker Corporation, Seneca Devices, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market

In February 2022, the total bed management by Beechfield Healthcare has been made available at Tallaght University Hospital, it is one of its kind bed management solution for public hospital.

In March 2022, One of the top manufacturers of medical technology, Stryker, unveiled the first linked ambulance cot. The Power-PRO 2 powered ambulance cot builds on the innovation of its predecessor and delivers enhanced movement, increased safety, and connectivity tools to assist maximize time and money.





