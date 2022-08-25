Drone Nerds Launches DJI’s Latest FPV Drone, the DJI Avata, at an Exclusive Event in Wynwood

Dania Beach, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a retail leader in consumer and enterprise drones, and one of DJI’s primary distributors in North America, has launched the latest DJI FPV drone, the DJI Avata. To showcase the new consumer product, Drone Nerds will host an exclusive DJI event in Wynwood, FL on September 3, 2022, at the DJI Wynwood retail store.

Released on August 25th, the DJI Avata is the newest in DJI’s consumer lineup of FPV drones. It has a 155° super-wide field of view, which is impressive compared to other FPV cameras, which normally only offer up to 84° wide views. With the expanded perspective, pilots can view impactful, hyper-immersive visuals comparable to what we experience with our own eyes. The DJI Avata is equipped with RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady; these two DJI FPV flagship features help maintain ultra-stable footage during dynamic flight, reducing camera shake for smooth video.

Along with the DJI Avata, DJI has featured the DJI Goggles 2 to accompany their newest FPV drone in its flight combo. The goggles are compact and ultra-portable—their lightweight design is great for long-term use, and have a two-hour battery life. Their 1080p Micro-OLED screens offer stunning clarity and a refresh rate of up to 100 Hz, providing a smooth full-screen live feed for a fully immersive experience.



Drone aficionados and DJI fans alike will be able to see the DJI Avata in action as store experts will put on demonstrations of some of DJI’s latest releases, including the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which was released in May of this year. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is an incredible, portable drone that weighs less than 249g. Its lightweight body is one of the major selling points for frequent flyers and content creators, as it is under the registration weight requirement, facilitating travel.

The Mini 3 Pro has key DJI features, like the foldable design of previous Mini models, but with an improved build, designed to increase flight time up to 34 minutes. Attendees of the event will see the Mini 3 Pro’s tri-directional obstacle sensing capabilities and APAS 4.0 (Advanced Pilot Assistance System) in action, as live flight demos will be conducted in a complex, urban environment.

The event will be held at DJI Wynwood on September 3rd from 11 am - 2 pm. Space for the event is limited—people that wish to attend can reserve their spot on Eventbrite for live-action demos and swag bags. View link to register: https://bit.ly/3Ta49B8.

