Nexus IT Ranks in the Top 50 on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus IT, a leading nationwide provider of IT, Cyber and consulting services, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. Nexus IT is proud to be amongst the top 50 on the list.

The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth — driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess — demonstrated over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

"To be honored for the first time on the Fast Growth 150 List as the only Utah-based company ranked in the top 50 is a magnificent accomplishment for Nexus IT," said Earl Foote, Founder and CEO of The Company. "With the demand for high-quality IT services increasing for companies of all sizes, we are committed to providing an exceptional client experience while maintaining our integrous culture as we expand our reach and capabilities."

Nexus IT recently merged with esteemed Salt Lake City-based IT services provider Intelitechs, adding significant value to both teams' client services, capabilities and product offerings. The combined entity has also expanded its leadership suite. More exciting announcements are set to be announced later this year as a part of The Company's five-year growth strategy.

"The companies that earned spots on this year's list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is an IT Support and Cybersecurity Services (MSP/MSSP) company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides IT and Cybersecurity services across the nation with a worry-free, hyper-responsive approach, so leaders can focus on growing their business. In its 24th year, Nexus IT continues to elevate its team, clients and community to new heights with its award-winning support, vibrant workplace, lively culture and community-minded initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.nexusitc.net/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/

